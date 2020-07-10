All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel, CA
28382 Via Nandina
Last updated August 15 2019 at 11:32 AM

28382 Via Nandina

28382 via Nandina · No Longer Available
Laguna Niguel
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

28382 via Nandina, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
A bright open plan floor plan located in a cul de sac and single loaded street. Large backyard and view. Easy access to Highway 73 and 5. Major retail centers and parks nearby . The lease includes membership to the Club at Rancho Niguel offering 3 pools, tennis, fitness center, playground and other sport courts. There is a full bathroom downstairs. All bedroom are upstairs. The kitchen has quartz counter tops. The downstairs has laminated wood flooring. The bedroom areas have carpets. Recessed LED Lighting, Casablanca Ceiling fan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28382 Via Nandina have any available units?
28382 Via Nandina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28382 Via Nandina have?
Some of 28382 Via Nandina's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28382 Via Nandina currently offering any rent specials?
28382 Via Nandina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28382 Via Nandina pet-friendly?
No, 28382 Via Nandina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28382 Via Nandina offer parking?
No, 28382 Via Nandina does not offer parking.
Does 28382 Via Nandina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28382 Via Nandina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28382 Via Nandina have a pool?
Yes, 28382 Via Nandina has a pool.
Does 28382 Via Nandina have accessible units?
No, 28382 Via Nandina does not have accessible units.
Does 28382 Via Nandina have units with dishwashers?
No, 28382 Via Nandina does not have units with dishwashers.
