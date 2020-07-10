28382 Via Nandina

Amenities

hardwood floors gym pool ceiling fan playground tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities gym playground pool tennis court

A bright open plan floor plan located in a cul de sac and single loaded street. Large backyard and view. Easy access to Highway 73 and 5. Major retail centers and parks nearby . The lease includes membership to the Club at Rancho Niguel offering 3 pools, tennis, fitness center, playground and other sport courts. There is a full bathroom downstairs. All bedroom are upstairs. The kitchen has quartz counter tops. The downstairs has laminated wood flooring. The bedroom areas have carpets. Recessed LED Lighting, Casablanca Ceiling fan.