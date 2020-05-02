All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 28313 Paseo El Siena.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
28313 Paseo El Siena
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

28313 Paseo El Siena

28313 Paseo El Siena · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

28313 Paseo El Siena, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Tucked away in the intimate, gated community of Bridgeport Terrace. This highly desirable dual master unit is the one you have been waiting for! It welcomes you with beautiful laminate flooring which flows from the kitchen through the dining and living room giving a true open concept feel that is ideal for entertaining. Ideally situated with no one above or below you with your own private patio. Downstairs has a spacious living room and dining area, half bath and a large updated kitchen with plenty of storage space including stainless steel stove top, oven, dishwasher and microwave. Upstairs there are 2 dual master bedrooms with 1 full Jack & Jill bathroom and 1 half bathrooms. Home includes 1 car garage as well as 1 assigned parking space. Also included owner pays for your trash and cable. Community has a wonderful pool & spa and barbeque area centrally located and available for your enjoyment. Close by are the 73 toll road, 5 FWY, great shopping, entertainment and restaurants and only a short drive to the beautiful OC beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28313 Paseo El Siena have any available units?
28313 Paseo El Siena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28313 Paseo El Siena have?
Some of 28313 Paseo El Siena's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28313 Paseo El Siena currently offering any rent specials?
28313 Paseo El Siena isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28313 Paseo El Siena pet-friendly?
No, 28313 Paseo El Siena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28313 Paseo El Siena offer parking?
Yes, 28313 Paseo El Siena does offer parking.
Does 28313 Paseo El Siena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28313 Paseo El Siena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28313 Paseo El Siena have a pool?
Yes, 28313 Paseo El Siena has a pool.
Does 28313 Paseo El Siena have accessible units?
No, 28313 Paseo El Siena does not have accessible units.
Does 28313 Paseo El Siena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28313 Paseo El Siena has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego