28313 Paseo El Siena

Tucked away in the intimate, gated community of Bridgeport Terrace. This highly desirable dual master unit is the one you have been waiting for! It welcomes you with beautiful laminate flooring which flows from the kitchen through the dining and living room giving a true open concept feel that is ideal for entertaining. Ideally situated with no one above or below you with your own private patio. Downstairs has a spacious living room and dining area, half bath and a large updated kitchen with plenty of storage space including stainless steel stove top, oven, dishwasher and microwave. Upstairs there are 2 dual master bedrooms with 1 full Jack & Jill bathroom and 1 half bathrooms. Home includes 1 car garage as well as 1 assigned parking space. Also included owner pays for your trash and cable. Community has a wonderful pool & spa and barbeque area centrally located and available for your enjoyment. Close by are the 73 toll road, 5 FWY, great shopping, entertainment and restaurants and only a short drive to the beautiful OC beaches!