Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:09 AM

28265 La Bajada

28265 La Bajada · No Longer Available
Location

28265 La Bajada, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
gym
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful SINGLE LEVEL home located on a single loaded street in WESTHILL which is part of the Rancho Niguel community. Brand new paint inside and outside and brand new carpet. The home has a wrap around garden with fruit trees and many plants. Granite counters in the remodeled kitchen which extend to the breakfast nook.Bright living room with a fireplace. Large master bedroom with plenty of closet space and two othe nice sized bedrooms. The house is in walking distance of the Laguna Niguel Regional Park, which as a fishing lake and other amenities for adults and children. Shops and A Senior Center is close by. All this the there is 'The Club' Swimming, tennis, racquet ball, gym, volly and basket ball courts all in a park setting with BBQ's and childrens playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28265 La Bajada have any available units?
28265 La Bajada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28265 La Bajada have?
Some of 28265 La Bajada's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28265 La Bajada currently offering any rent specials?
28265 La Bajada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28265 La Bajada pet-friendly?
No, 28265 La Bajada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28265 La Bajada offer parking?
No, 28265 La Bajada does not offer parking.
Does 28265 La Bajada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28265 La Bajada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28265 La Bajada have a pool?
No, 28265 La Bajada does not have a pool.
Does 28265 La Bajada have accessible units?
No, 28265 La Bajada does not have accessible units.
Does 28265 La Bajada have units with dishwashers?
No, 28265 La Bajada does not have units with dishwashers.
