28265 La Bajada

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym playground bbq/grill tennis court

Beautiful SINGLE LEVEL home located on a single loaded street in WESTHILL which is part of the Rancho Niguel community. Brand new paint inside and outside and brand new carpet. The home has a wrap around garden with fruit trees and many plants. Granite counters in the remodeled kitchen which extend to the breakfast nook.Bright living room with a fireplace. Large master bedroom with plenty of closet space and two othe nice sized bedrooms. The house is in walking distance of the Laguna Niguel Regional Park, which as a fishing lake and other amenities for adults and children. Shops and A Senior Center is close by. All this the there is 'The Club' Swimming, tennis, racquet ball, gym, volly and basket ball courts all in a park setting with BBQ's and childrens playground.