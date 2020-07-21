28187 La Gallina

Amenities

This beautiful Laguna Niguel condo is highly upgraded and move in ready. It features fantastic views, cool ocean breezes and is within walking distance to the shops and restaurants in the Rancho Niguel area. It has easy access to both the 5 freeway and 73 toll road and is just minutes from the beach. The condo boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a spacious master bedroom and bath. It has brand new paint and carpet. Come show your clients their new home today! ***AGENTS, PLEASE SEE REMARKS FOR APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS. OWNER IS LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER***There is a $252 move in credit to be applied to the rent at $21 per moth for one year.