Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:14 PM

28187 La Gallina

28187 La Gallina · No Longer Available
Location

28187 La Gallina, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautiful Laguna Niguel condo is highly upgraded and move in ready. It features fantastic views, cool ocean breezes and is within walking distance to the shops and restaurants in the Rancho Niguel area. It has easy access to both the 5 freeway and 73 toll road and is just minutes from the beach. The condo boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a spacious master bedroom and bath. It has brand new paint and carpet. Come show your clients their new home today! ***AGENTS, PLEASE SEE REMARKS FOR APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS. OWNER IS LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER***There is a $252 move in credit to be applied to the rent at $21 per moth for one year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28187 La Gallina have any available units?
28187 La Gallina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28187 La Gallina have?
Some of 28187 La Gallina's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28187 La Gallina currently offering any rent specials?
28187 La Gallina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28187 La Gallina pet-friendly?
No, 28187 La Gallina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28187 La Gallina offer parking?
No, 28187 La Gallina does not offer parking.
Does 28187 La Gallina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28187 La Gallina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28187 La Gallina have a pool?
No, 28187 La Gallina does not have a pool.
Does 28187 La Gallina have accessible units?
No, 28187 La Gallina does not have accessible units.
Does 28187 La Gallina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28187 La Gallina has units with dishwashers.
