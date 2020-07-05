27936 Via Janeiro

Amenities

3 bed 2 bath home in the clean and safe community of Del Prado in Laguna Niguel. Minutes from the freeway, world class shopping/dining and great beaches, this home offers an upgraded floor plan with community amenities. Upon entering the home you will be greeted with soaring ceilings and large windows making for a naturally bright and spacious living area. The living room contains a fireplace, wall mounted TV and a large balcony. The kitchen offers upgraded stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and granite flooring while the remainder of the main floor is endowed with Brazilian jatoba hardwood flooring. The master bedroom has a double sided fireplace and master retreat (was the 3rd bedroom) with a wall mounted TV that can be viewed from bed. There is a second balcony off of the master bed. The other bedroom is large enough to easily accommodate a king size bed set. Both bathrooms have tub/shower combo with brand new fixtures and stone flooring. Above the main living area is a large loft, that can serve as a play area or another room, and a large walk in attic/storage area. The 2 car garage is direct access with washer/dryer hookups. If you enjoy upscale living in a clean, safe and amenity rich community call or text Sherry at 949 310 0563 or email shorechris@yahoo.com.