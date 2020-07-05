All apartments in Laguna Niguel
27936 Via Janeiro

27936 Via Janeiro · No Longer Available
Location

27936 Via Janeiro, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bed 2 bath home in the clean and safe community of Del Prado in Laguna Niguel. Minutes from the freeway, world class shopping/dining and great beaches, this home offers an upgraded floor plan with community amenities. Upon entering the home you will be greeted with soaring ceilings and large windows making for a naturally bright and spacious living area. The living room contains a fireplace, wall mounted TV and a large balcony. The kitchen offers upgraded stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and granite flooring while the remainder of the main floor is endowed with Brazilian jatoba hardwood flooring. The master bedroom has a double sided fireplace and master retreat (was the 3rd bedroom) with a wall mounted TV that can be viewed from bed. There is a second balcony off of the master bed. The other bedroom is large enough to easily accommodate a king size bed set. Both bathrooms have tub/shower combo with brand new fixtures and stone flooring. Above the main living area is a large loft, that can serve as a play area or another room, and a large walk in attic/storage area. The 2 car garage is direct access with washer/dryer hookups. If you enjoy upscale living in a clean, safe and amenity rich community call or text Sherry at 949 310 0563 or email shorechris@yahoo.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27936 Via Janeiro have any available units?
27936 Via Janeiro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 27936 Via Janeiro have?
Some of 27936 Via Janeiro's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27936 Via Janeiro currently offering any rent specials?
27936 Via Janeiro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27936 Via Janeiro pet-friendly?
Yes, 27936 Via Janeiro is pet friendly.
Does 27936 Via Janeiro offer parking?
Yes, 27936 Via Janeiro offers parking.
Does 27936 Via Janeiro have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27936 Via Janeiro offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27936 Via Janeiro have a pool?
No, 27936 Via Janeiro does not have a pool.
Does 27936 Via Janeiro have accessible units?
No, 27936 Via Janeiro does not have accessible units.
Does 27936 Via Janeiro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27936 Via Janeiro has units with dishwashers.

