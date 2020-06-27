27445 Springmist Ln

Amenities
Luxurious Laguna House with Sunset Views - Spacious and Luxurious home located within the prestigious guard-gated neighborhood of San Joaquin Hills, this 4 bed 3 bath home has stunning front exterior features including a stone walkway with courtyard, lushes foiliage and vibrant palms. With approximately 2,600 square feet it offers a gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, travertine tiles, upgraded flooring, stainless steel appliances, lots of windows for natural light, high ceilings, walk-in closets, upgraded bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, a fireplace in the living room, 3 car garage, crown molding, and two-tone paint and a backyard with jaw-dropping views.
Enjoy this homes open living floor plan and lush backyard decorated with tropical trees giving this home a private paradise feel and a perfect place to entertain. Additionally, it is conveniently located near restaurants, grocery stores, retail stores, beach cities (Laguna Beach Dana Point, San Clemente, etc.), and close to top-rated schools and the 5, 73 and 405 freeways.
(RLNE4106493)