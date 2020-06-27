All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel, CA
27445 Springmist Ln
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

27445 Springmist Ln

27445 Springmist Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

27445 Springmist Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
San Joaquin Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxurious Laguna House with Sunset Views - Spacious and Luxurious home located within the prestigious guard-gated neighborhood of San Joaquin Hills, this 4 bed 3 bath home has stunning front exterior features including a stone walkway with courtyard, lushes foiliage and vibrant palms. With approximately 2,600 square feet it offers a gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, travertine tiles, upgraded flooring, stainless steel appliances, lots of windows for natural light, high ceilings, walk-in closets, upgraded bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, a fireplace in the living room, 3 car garage, crown molding, and two-tone paint and a backyard with jaw-dropping views.

Enjoy this homes open living floor plan and lush backyard decorated with tropical trees giving this home a private paradise feel and a perfect place to entertain. Additionally, it is conveniently located near restaurants, grocery stores, retail stores, beach cities (Laguna Beach Dana Point, San Clemente, etc.), and close to top-rated schools and the 5, 73 and 405 freeways.

(RLNE4106493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27445 Springmist Ln have any available units?
27445 Springmist Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 27445 Springmist Ln have?
Some of 27445 Springmist Ln's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27445 Springmist Ln currently offering any rent specials?
27445 Springmist Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27445 Springmist Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 27445 Springmist Ln is pet friendly.
Does 27445 Springmist Ln offer parking?
Yes, 27445 Springmist Ln offers parking.
Does 27445 Springmist Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27445 Springmist Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27445 Springmist Ln have a pool?
Yes, 27445 Springmist Ln has a pool.
Does 27445 Springmist Ln have accessible units?
No, 27445 Springmist Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 27445 Springmist Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 27445 Springmist Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
