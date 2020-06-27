27445 Springmist Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Luxurious Laguna House with Sunset Views - Spacious and Luxurious home located within the prestigious guard-gated neighborhood of San Joaquin Hills, this 4 bed 3 bath home has stunning front exterior features including a stone walkway with courtyard, lushes foiliage and vibrant palms. With approximately 2,600 square feet it offers a gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, travertine tiles, upgraded flooring, stainless steel appliances, lots of windows for natural light, high ceilings, walk-in closets, upgraded bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, a fireplace in the living room, 3 car garage, crown molding, and two-tone paint and a backyard with jaw-dropping views.



Enjoy this homes open living floor plan and lush backyard decorated with tropical trees giving this home a private paradise feel and a perfect place to entertain. Additionally, it is conveniently located near restaurants, grocery stores, retail stores, beach cities (Laguna Beach Dana Point, San Clemente, etc.), and close to top-rated schools and the 5, 73 and 405 freeways.



