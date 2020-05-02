All apartments in Laguna Niguel
265 Shorebreaker Drive

265 Shorebreaker Drive · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

265 Shorebreaker Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
RESORT LIVING at THE BREAKERS, BEAR BRAND. This ocean close upgraded condo has it all. Corner location, abundance of light, remodeled kitchen, granite counters with additional bar seating, newer stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, two balconies, with views of the pool and direct garage access. This 2 bedroom home offers a great room floor plan with high ceilings, which is open to the kitchen, nook, family room and fireplace. The large master bedroom is located off the main living area with full bath including double vanity sinks and two walls of mirrored closet space. The Second bedroom is upstairs with a private deck, walk-in closet and full bathroom. Enjoy entertaining, BBQ or relax with the coastal breeze on the large deck overlooking the pool. One car attached garage with direct access, storage room & private full size driveway for extra parking. Included is a stackable laundry unit in hall closet. The Breakers Community offers a huge community pool area, 2 spas and private entry to Ocean Ranch Shopping Center. Walk to Trader Joes, Bed Bath Beyond, 24 hour fitness, Nectar, Peet's Coffee, Cinepolis Luxury Theatre, and many dining options! End unit with no one above or below you, this is one of the best locations in the complex!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 Shorebreaker Drive have any available units?
265 Shorebreaker Drive has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 265 Shorebreaker Drive have?
Some of 265 Shorebreaker Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 Shorebreaker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
265 Shorebreaker Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 Shorebreaker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 265 Shorebreaker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 265 Shorebreaker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 265 Shorebreaker Drive does offer parking.
Does 265 Shorebreaker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 Shorebreaker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 Shorebreaker Drive have a pool?
Yes, 265 Shorebreaker Drive has a pool.
Does 265 Shorebreaker Drive have accessible units?
No, 265 Shorebreaker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 265 Shorebreaker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 Shorebreaker Drive has units with dishwashers.
