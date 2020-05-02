265 Shorebreaker Drive

Amenities

RESORT LIVING at THE BREAKERS, BEAR BRAND. This ocean close upgraded condo has it all. Corner location, abundance of light, remodeled kitchen, granite counters with additional bar seating, newer stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, two balconies, with views of the pool and direct garage access. This 2 bedroom home offers a great room floor plan with high ceilings, which is open to the kitchen, nook, family room and fireplace. The large master bedroom is located off the main living area with full bath including double vanity sinks and two walls of mirrored closet space. The Second bedroom is upstairs with a private deck, walk-in closet and full bathroom. Enjoy entertaining, BBQ or relax with the coastal breeze on the large deck overlooking the pool. One car attached garage with direct access, storage room & private full size driveway for extra parking. Included is a stackable laundry unit in hall closet. The Breakers Community offers a huge community pool area, 2 spas and private entry to Ocean Ranch Shopping Center. Walk to Trader Joes, Bed Bath Beyond, 24 hour fitness, Nectar, Peet's Coffee, Cinepolis Luxury Theatre, and many dining options! End unit with no one above or below you, this is one of the best locations in the complex!