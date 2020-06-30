All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

25141 La Jolla Way

25141 La Jolla Way · No Longer Available
Location

25141 La Jolla Way, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Ready for you to move in! Lovely 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town home in Expressions in Rancho Niguel! With no one above or below you this light and bright home features an open floor plan throughout. Over-sized kitchen with tiled flooring and breakfast bar with lots of cabinets provides additional storage space. Cozy fireplace in living room with high ceilings and wood laminate flooring. Glass sliding doors in dining room provides access to an enclosed large patio. Downstairs powder room gives easy access to guests. Master bedroom with french doors opens up to vaulted cathedral ceilings, large closet, en suite bathroom with dual sinks and sliding door opens to private balcony. Second bedroom and full bath are also located upstairs. Enjoy the convenience of direct one car garage access and full sized indoor laundry. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Enjoy all the amenities Expressions has to offer with access to the pool and spa. Water and trash are included in your monthly rent. Excellent location very accessible to toll roads, the hospital, freeways, The Shops at Mission Viejo, award winning schools and fine dining. ONLY MINUTES FROM THE BEACH!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25141 La Jolla Way have any available units?
25141 La Jolla Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25141 La Jolla Way have?
Some of 25141 La Jolla Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25141 La Jolla Way currently offering any rent specials?
25141 La Jolla Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25141 La Jolla Way pet-friendly?
No, 25141 La Jolla Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25141 La Jolla Way offer parking?
Yes, 25141 La Jolla Way offers parking.
Does 25141 La Jolla Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25141 La Jolla Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25141 La Jolla Way have a pool?
Yes, 25141 La Jolla Way has a pool.
Does 25141 La Jolla Way have accessible units?
No, 25141 La Jolla Way does not have accessible units.
Does 25141 La Jolla Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25141 La Jolla Way has units with dishwashers.

