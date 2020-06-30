25141 La Jolla Way

Amenities

Ready for you to move in! Lovely 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town home in Expressions in Rancho Niguel! With no one above or below you this light and bright home features an open floor plan throughout. Over-sized kitchen with tiled flooring and breakfast bar with lots of cabinets provides additional storage space. Cozy fireplace in living room with high ceilings and wood laminate flooring. Glass sliding doors in dining room provides access to an enclosed large patio. Downstairs powder room gives easy access to guests. Master bedroom with french doors opens up to vaulted cathedral ceilings, large closet, en suite bathroom with dual sinks and sliding door opens to private balcony. Second bedroom and full bath are also located upstairs. Enjoy the convenience of direct one car garage access and full sized indoor laundry. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Enjoy all the amenities Expressions has to offer with access to the pool and spa. Water and trash are included in your monthly rent. Excellent location very accessible to toll roads, the hospital, freeways, The Shops at Mission Viejo, award winning schools and fine dining. ONLY MINUTES FROM THE BEACH!