Laguna Niguel, CA
24932 Eaton Lane
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

24932 Eaton Lane

24932 Eaton Ln · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

24932 Eaton Ln, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
An absolutely gorgeous home with several recent upgrades located on a double CDS street in great neighborhood of Vista Monte tract offers a spectacular view. Brand new beautiful travertine tile flooring & lovely baseboards on entire first floor tile flooring. Freshly painted T/O. Kitchen is completely remodeled with new cabinets, quartzite counter tops (including a center island) & back splash, all new matching stainless steel appliances (Dishwasher, stove & microwave), new sink & faucet. Newer carpeting. New heating & A/C unit. Large master suite features 2 walk-in closets both with mirrored doors, double sink, upgraded shower & fantastic view. the entire house has been replaced with LED bulbs for energy savings. Landscape has been completely redone. All plumbing has been replaced with PEX. New all bathroom fixtures & door handles. 1 BR & full BA on main floor. Dual sided fireplace warms up the living room & family room. Very quiet & private back yard with spectacular view. Walking distance to beautiful parks and shopping, 5 minutes from Salt Creek Beach. Award winning schools. Easy freeway access. Hurry, this beautiful home wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24932 Eaton Lane have any available units?
24932 Eaton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24932 Eaton Lane have?
Some of 24932 Eaton Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24932 Eaton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24932 Eaton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24932 Eaton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24932 Eaton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24932 Eaton Lane offer parking?
No, 24932 Eaton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 24932 Eaton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24932 Eaton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24932 Eaton Lane have a pool?
No, 24932 Eaton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 24932 Eaton Lane have accessible units?
No, 24932 Eaton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24932 Eaton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24932 Eaton Lane has units with dishwashers.
