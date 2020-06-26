24932 Eaton Lane

Amenities
An absolutely gorgeous home with several recent upgrades located on a double CDS street in great neighborhood of Vista Monte tract offers a spectacular view. Brand new beautiful travertine tile flooring & lovely baseboards on entire first floor tile flooring. Freshly painted T/O. Kitchen is completely remodeled with new cabinets, quartzite counter tops (including a center island) & back splash, all new matching stainless steel appliances (Dishwasher, stove & microwave), new sink & faucet. Newer carpeting. New heating & A/C unit. Large master suite features 2 walk-in closets both with mirrored doors, double sink, upgraded shower & fantastic view. the entire house has been replaced with LED bulbs for energy savings. Landscape has been completely redone. All plumbing has been replaced with PEX. New all bathroom fixtures & door handles. 1 BR & full BA on main floor. Dual sided fireplace warms up the living room & family room. Very quiet & private back yard with spectacular view. Walking distance to beautiful parks and shopping, 5 minutes from Salt Creek Beach. Award winning schools. Easy freeway access. Hurry, this beautiful home wont last long.