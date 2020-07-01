24882 Rigger

Amenities

Sterling Niguel at Niguel Ranch! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home -

Sterling Niguel at Niguel Ranch! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home, With Family Room With Built-In Entertainment Cabinet, Formal Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator (AS IS), Butcher Block Counter Top, Planter Window, Breakfast Bar, Separate Dining, Bedrooms With Mirror Closet Doors, Master Bedroom With Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-In Closet, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Tile Flooring, Laundry Room With Hook-Ups, Yard With Gardner Included, Patio With Cover, Spa, A/C, Double Enclosed Garage With Opener, HOA With Tennis Courts, Near Park, School, And Green Belts, And More.



