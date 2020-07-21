All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

24812 Rigger

24812 Rigger · No Longer Available
Location

24812 Rigger, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly upgraded single family home located in a family neighborhood surrounded by parks, walking distance to a distinguished elementary school. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath turn key home w/spacious open & airy floor plan offering a large living room w/soaring cathedral ceilings, fire place & wet bar w/new granite counter top. Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen which opens up to dining area with new cabinets & appliances, granite slab counter tops, ceramic tile floor, Recess ligting. Main floor offers a full-size laundry area, remodeled powder room w/granite vanity, new sink, new toilet, faucet, light fixture, mirror & ceramic tile floor. All the floors is Upgraded with rich plank laminated wood. All the doors & inside the house is freshly painted & has custom baseboards. Second floor features a large landing with linen cabinets. Double door entry leads you to a Spacious master bedroom with raised ceilings, walk-in closet. Master bathroom and the 2nd bathroom is totally remodeled with granite counters, new bathtub Ceramic tile shower, new double sink, shower doors & mirrors. Back yard w/ lush lawn area, fruit trees, beautiful flowers & new veinal fence. 2 car attached garage. Close to shopping center and Mission Viejo mall Dana Point Harbor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24812 Rigger have any available units?
24812 Rigger doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24812 Rigger have?
Some of 24812 Rigger's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24812 Rigger currently offering any rent specials?
24812 Rigger is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24812 Rigger pet-friendly?
No, 24812 Rigger is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24812 Rigger offer parking?
Yes, 24812 Rigger offers parking.
Does 24812 Rigger have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24812 Rigger does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24812 Rigger have a pool?
No, 24812 Rigger does not have a pool.
Does 24812 Rigger have accessible units?
No, 24812 Rigger does not have accessible units.
Does 24812 Rigger have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24812 Rigger has units with dishwashers.
