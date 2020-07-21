24812 Rigger

Amenities
Highly upgraded single family home located in a family neighborhood surrounded by parks, walking distance to a distinguished elementary school. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath turn key home w/spacious open & airy floor plan offering a large living room w/soaring cathedral ceilings, fire place & wet bar w/new granite counter top. Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen which opens up to dining area with new cabinets & appliances, granite slab counter tops, ceramic tile floor, Recess ligting. Main floor offers a full-size laundry area, remodeled powder room w/granite vanity, new sink, new toilet, faucet, light fixture, mirror & ceramic tile floor. All the floors is Upgraded with rich plank laminated wood. All the doors & inside the house is freshly painted & has custom baseboards. Second floor features a large landing with linen cabinets. Double door entry leads you to a Spacious master bedroom with raised ceilings, walk-in closet. Master bathroom and the 2nd bathroom is totally remodeled with granite counters, new bathtub Ceramic tile shower, new double sink, shower doors & mirrors. Back yard w/ lush lawn area, fruit trees, beautiful flowers & new veinal fence. 2 car attached garage. Close to shopping center and Mission Viejo mall Dana Point Harbor