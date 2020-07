24631 Monita Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

YOU WILL BE IN AWE OF THIS SUN- LIT, READY TO MOVE IN 2 STORY STUNNER! LOCATED IN VILLAGE NIGUEL HOMES II. AS YOU WALK UP THE FLAGSTONE SHADED PATHWAY YOU FEEL A SENSE OF TRANQUILITY. WHEN YOU ENTER THE BRIGHT & OPEN FLOOR PLAN, YOU KNOW THAT YOU ARE HOME. THE HIGH CEILINGS GIVE YOU AN AIRY FEELING. THE KITCHEN HAS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, REFRIGERATOR IS INCLUDED, THERE IS A CENTER ISLAND & A GARDEN WINDOW LOOKS OUT TO THE GAZEBO & BEAUTIFUL DECORATIVE WALL IN THE BACK, PERFECT PLACE TO SIT & READ A BOOK. ON COOL NIGHTS WARM UP BY THE COZY GAS FIREPLACE IN THE FAMILY ROOM. YOU WILL ENJOY DINNER IN THE FORMAL DINING AREA OR DINE CASUALLY IN THE EATING AREA OFF THE KITCHEN. IF YOU HAVE GUESTS FROM OUT OF TOWN, THERE IS A DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM & BATH. GOING UPSTAIRS THERE ARE 3 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS, ALL FEATURING BUILT-IN CABINETS, DRAWERS & SHELVES. THE BEAUTIFUL MASTER SUITE HAS HIS & HERS CLOSETS. MASTER BATH FEATURES A SUNKEN TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER W/GLASS ENCLOSURE AND PRIVACY TOILET. CENTRAL AIR TO COOL OFF & A 3 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE BOOSTS AN EPOXY FLOOR, SEVERAL CABINETS, AND OVERHEAD STORAGE RACKS.