24537 El Sorrento

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool racquetball court tennis court volleyball court

LOCATED IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY OF COSTA BRAVA.PRIVATE ENTRANCE AND ALL THE UPGRADES YOUR DISCRIMINATING BUYER COULD EVER WANT! STUNNING CONDO UPPER 2 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM CONDO. KITCHEN HAS UPGRADES INCLUDING, GRANITE COUNTERS, TRAVERTINE FLOOORING, NEW CARPETING IN BEDROOMS, NEWER CABINETS, DESIGNER APPLIANCES. LIVING ROOM HAS PLANTATION SHUTTERS, CROWN MOLDING AND ROMANTIC FIREPLACE. PRIVATE PATIO AREA. VIEWS OF THE POOL AREA FROM MASTER SUITE ALSO PLANTATION SHUTTERS. THIS CONDO IS IN A FANTASTIC TRANQUIL LOCATION - HANDY FREEWAY & TOLL ROADS. OPTIONAL MEMBERSHIP IN RANCHO NIGUEL RECREATION CLUB...AMENITIES INCLUDE RACQUETBALL, BASKETBALL, VOLLEYBALL , TENNIS COURTS, PLAYGROUND, SOCCER FIELD , GYM AND EXERCISE ROOM.