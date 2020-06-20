24402 Silver Spur Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

Come enjoy the California coastal lifestyle in this impressive Village Niguel home, within to top rated schools! Rent includes a paid for security system, Ring doorbell, high tech sound system and gardner. Walk up through the lush landscape, to the the custom iron front doors and into the soaring ceilings! Gorgeous wood floors throughout the house, the open living room invites you to look out to the serene landscape in the backyard and greenbelt beyond. The dining room widows have plantation shutters and bring in lots of natural light into the home, it also has a built in wine rack. The nook is a great spot to sit and enjoy your favorite morning beverage while looking out to the greenbelt. A beautifully appointed and upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a professional 6 burner stove, refrigerator and osmosis water filtration system, opens up to the family room where you can enjoy the cozy fireplace on the cool winter days. The laundry room is on the main floor, the AC & furnace were recently replaced, lots of built in storage in the attached 2 car garage! All bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom is spacious, the master bathroom has dual sinks and a large walk-in shower. The other two bedrooms share a shower/tub bathroom. Quick access to toll roads, freeways, beaches, golf courses, grocery stores, restaurants, movie theaters, shops and so much more. Enjoy the community amenities, park, pool, spa and tennis courts! Please watch VIRTUAL TOUR first.