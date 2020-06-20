All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

24402 Silver Spur Lane

24402 Silver Spur Lane · No Longer Available
Location

24402 Silver Spur Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Come enjoy the California coastal lifestyle in this impressive Village Niguel home, within to top rated schools! Rent includes a paid for security system, Ring doorbell, high tech sound system and gardner. Walk up through the lush landscape, to the the custom iron front doors and into the soaring ceilings! Gorgeous wood floors throughout the house, the open living room invites you to look out to the serene landscape in the backyard and greenbelt beyond. The dining room widows have plantation shutters and bring in lots of natural light into the home, it also has a built in wine rack. The nook is a great spot to sit and enjoy your favorite morning beverage while looking out to the greenbelt. A beautifully appointed and upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a professional 6 burner stove, refrigerator and osmosis water filtration system, opens up to the family room where you can enjoy the cozy fireplace on the cool winter days. The laundry room is on the main floor, the AC & furnace were recently replaced, lots of built in storage in the attached 2 car garage! All bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom is spacious, the master bathroom has dual sinks and a large walk-in shower. The other two bedrooms share a shower/tub bathroom. Quick access to toll roads, freeways, beaches, golf courses, grocery stores, restaurants, movie theaters, shops and so much more. Enjoy the community amenities, park, pool, spa and tennis courts! Please watch VIRTUAL TOUR first.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24402 Silver Spur Lane have any available units?
24402 Silver Spur Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24402 Silver Spur Lane have?
Some of 24402 Silver Spur Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24402 Silver Spur Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24402 Silver Spur Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24402 Silver Spur Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24402 Silver Spur Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24402 Silver Spur Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24402 Silver Spur Lane does offer parking.
Does 24402 Silver Spur Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24402 Silver Spur Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24402 Silver Spur Lane have a pool?
Yes, 24402 Silver Spur Lane has a pool.
Does 24402 Silver Spur Lane have accessible units?
No, 24402 Silver Spur Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24402 Silver Spur Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24402 Silver Spur Lane has units with dishwashers.
