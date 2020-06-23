24332 Parkside Dr E

Amenities
Located in the gated community of Park Niguel, and is steps away from the beautiful Laguna Niguel Regional Park and YMCA. This beautiful home has a living room with fireplace, dining room, remodeled kitchen with white cabinetry, glass inserts, large pantry, breakfast nook and granite counter tops, vinyl windows and slider, direct access to the 2-car garage, nice size patio with no one behind you and views. Crown molding, recessed lighting and wainscoting throughout. Large loft area, remodeled bathrooms, and a private balcony off both bedrooms with a view. Association includes pool and spa. Minutes to beaches, harbor, dining, and shopping.
(RLNE4616448)