24332 Parkside Dr E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Located in the gated community of Park Niguel, and is steps away from the beautiful Laguna Niguel Regional Park and YMCA. This beautiful home has a living room with fireplace, dining room, remodeled kitchen with white cabinetry, glass inserts, large pantry, breakfast nook and granite counter tops, vinyl windows and slider, direct access to the 2-car garage, nice size patio with no one behind you and views. Crown molding, recessed lighting and wainscoting throughout. Large loft area, remodeled bathrooms, and a private balcony off both bedrooms with a view. Association includes pool and spa. Minutes to beaches, harbor, dining, and shopping.



(RLNE4616448)