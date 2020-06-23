All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 24332 Parkside Dr E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
24332 Parkside Dr E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24332 Parkside Dr E

24332 Parkside Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

24332 Parkside Drive East, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located in the gated community of Park Niguel, and is steps away from the beautiful Laguna Niguel Regional Park and YMCA. This beautiful home has a living room with fireplace, dining room, remodeled kitchen with white cabinetry, glass inserts, large pantry, breakfast nook and granite counter tops, vinyl windows and slider, direct access to the 2-car garage, nice size patio with no one behind you and views. Crown molding, recessed lighting and wainscoting throughout. Large loft area, remodeled bathrooms, and a private balcony off both bedrooms with a view. Association includes pool and spa. Minutes to beaches, harbor, dining, and shopping.

(RLNE4616448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24332 Parkside Dr E have any available units?
24332 Parkside Dr E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24332 Parkside Dr E have?
Some of 24332 Parkside Dr E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24332 Parkside Dr E currently offering any rent specials?
24332 Parkside Dr E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24332 Parkside Dr E pet-friendly?
No, 24332 Parkside Dr E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24332 Parkside Dr E offer parking?
Yes, 24332 Parkside Dr E does offer parking.
Does 24332 Parkside Dr E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24332 Parkside Dr E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24332 Parkside Dr E have a pool?
Yes, 24332 Parkside Dr E has a pool.
Does 24332 Parkside Dr E have accessible units?
No, 24332 Parkside Dr E does not have accessible units.
Does 24332 Parkside Dr E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24332 Parkside Dr E has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego