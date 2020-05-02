All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:16 PM

24325 Carlton Court

24325 Carlton Court · No Longer Available
Location

24325 Carlton Court, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
Marvelous, Beautiful, Roomy Townhome. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car direct access garage. Ideal interior Cul de Sac location in neighborhood.
Ready for immediate occupancy. Fresh paint throughout including cabinetry with new hardware. New carpeting, flooring, kitchen counters, sink, faucet, recessed lighting. Multiple windows throughout with plantation shutters.
Largest floor plan! Kitchen with dining and adjacent family area. Formal dining, living room with fireplace. Powder room on main level. Upper level has 3 bedrooms including large master suite with retreat and private bath. Full bath in upper hallway for access from secondary bedrooms.
Private patio with access from living room. Interior greenbelt view.
2 car garage includes full size washer and dyer hookups.
Village Niguel Gardens is a premier community located near shopping, schools, freeways/toll road parks and easy drive to Dana Point and Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

