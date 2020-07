Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities carport clubhouse dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

EXCELLENT LOCATION UPSTAIRS END UNIT IN PRVATE GATED COMMMUNITY! Spacious, bright with recessed lighting, ceiling fans. Separate area in hallway for washer and dryer. Granite kitchen counter tops. Casa Lapaz offers a community pool and jacuzzi with clubhouse and tennis courts and dog park. Walking distance to shopping centers, entertainment, restaurants, parks and more! Easy access to Toll Roads. Unit has assigned carport space, no garage.