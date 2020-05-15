24216 Las Naranjas Drive

Amenities

Exceptional 4 bedroom/3 bath POOL and VIEW home in South Laguna Niguel! Bamboo floors throughout, NOT A STITCH of carpeting, newer dual-paned windows, fresh paint, clean bathrooms. The Master Suite has an enormous travertine shower with two shower heads and a walk-in Master closet. Enjoy chilly winters by the cozy slate fireplace in the living room or the bright, warm sunlight of the family room with vaulted ceilings that looks out onto the huge back yard. The front has pretty curb appeal and the back yard is an OASIS with a BUTTERFLY-SHAPED swimming pool and a view! Stainless steel appliances, newer HVAC, 2-car garage with epoxied floor. The pool is protected by a safety net and 4 door alarms. Short distance to restaurants, shopping, Trader Joe's, award-winning schools, and world-class beaches. Don't miss this one! Call the agent today for a private showing: 949-374-4058.