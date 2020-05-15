All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

24216 Las Naranjas Drive

24216 Las Naranjas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24216 Las Naranjas Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Exceptional 4 bedroom/3 bath POOL and VIEW home in South Laguna Niguel! Bamboo floors throughout, NOT A STITCH of carpeting, newer dual-paned windows, fresh paint, clean bathrooms. The Master Suite has an enormous travertine shower with two shower heads and a walk-in Master closet. Enjoy chilly winters by the cozy slate fireplace in the living room or the bright, warm sunlight of the family room with vaulted ceilings that looks out onto the huge back yard. The front has pretty curb appeal and the back yard is an OASIS with a BUTTERFLY-SHAPED swimming pool and a view! Stainless steel appliances, newer HVAC, 2-car garage with epoxied floor. The pool is protected by a safety net and 4 door alarms. Short distance to restaurants, shopping, Trader Joe's, award-winning schools, and world-class beaches. Don't miss this one! Call the agent today for a private showing: 949-374-4058.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24216 Las Naranjas Drive have any available units?
24216 Las Naranjas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24216 Las Naranjas Drive have?
Some of 24216 Las Naranjas Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24216 Las Naranjas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24216 Las Naranjas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24216 Las Naranjas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24216 Las Naranjas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24216 Las Naranjas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24216 Las Naranjas Drive offers parking.
Does 24216 Las Naranjas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24216 Las Naranjas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24216 Las Naranjas Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24216 Las Naranjas Drive has a pool.
Does 24216 Las Naranjas Drive have accessible units?
No, 24216 Las Naranjas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24216 Las Naranjas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24216 Las Naranjas Drive has units with dishwashers.
