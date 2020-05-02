23955 Frigate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Situated in fabulous Niguel Coast, this stunning, completely remodeled home embodies Southern California’s luxurious coastal living. Offering an idyllic location in the neighborhood this immaculate, well appointed 4 bedroom home features a spacious open concept living area with elegant formal living & dining rooms, high ceilings, hardwood floors, new windows & french doors that open to the peaceful side yard. The custom built & fully remodeled chefs kitchen is perfectly outfitted with wood cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, custom built island and sweeping backyard views. This beautiful home was expertly designed to embody ideal indoor outdoors coastal living, just step outside of your sliding glass doors and enjoy professionally landscaped outdoor living space with firepit, perfect for relaxing & intimate entertaining. A spacious master suite offers an indulgent fully renovated master bathroom with stone flooring, dual vanities, stall shower and a relaxing tub. Large secondary bedrooms with peek a boo ocean view and fully renovated secondary bathrooms complete this amazing home. Got kids? Home is zoned for award wining Blue Ribbon schools. This is your opportunity to live minutes away from the glorious California coastline and the resort style living it offers. Niguel Coast is conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, an abundance of walking, biking and hiking trails, majestic world renowned beaches & resorts. Welcome to life by the beach.