23941 Catamaran Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Coastal Lifestyle' with year-round ocean breeze and unobstructed panoramic views of Salt Creek Canyon. Enjoy a stroll to the beach or the Ritz Carlton along nearby scenic trails. A quiet cul-de-sac development on a single-loaded street with association pool, spa, tennis, with hiking and biking trails and golf courses at your doorstep. One-of-a-kind uniquely redesigned single level open-plan “loft style” upper floor home with vaulted ceilings. Approximately 1800 sq ft of highly upgraded spacious living, with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and separate study room/3rd bedroom. Upgrades Include double-pane windows, plantation shutters, quality recess LED lighting and custom paint. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and generous cabinet space. Remodeled bathrooms with granite countertops, glass shower enclosures, and tiled walls and floors.