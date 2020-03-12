All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 23941 Catamaran Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
23941 Catamaran Way
Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:05 AM

23941 Catamaran Way

23941 Catamaran Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23941 Catamaran Way, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Quissett Bay

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Coastal Lifestyle' with year-round ocean breeze and unobstructed panoramic views of Salt Creek Canyon. Enjoy a stroll to the beach or the Ritz Carlton along nearby scenic trails. A quiet cul-de-sac development on a single-loaded street with association pool, spa, tennis, with hiking and biking trails and golf courses at your doorstep. One-of-a-kind uniquely redesigned single level open-plan “loft style” upper floor home with vaulted ceilings. Approximately 1800 sq ft of highly upgraded spacious living, with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and separate study room/3rd bedroom. Upgrades Include double-pane windows, plantation shutters, quality recess LED lighting and custom paint. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and generous cabinet space. Remodeled bathrooms with granite countertops, glass shower enclosures, and tiled walls and floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23941 Catamaran Way have any available units?
23941 Catamaran Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 23941 Catamaran Way have?
Some of 23941 Catamaran Way's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23941 Catamaran Way currently offering any rent specials?
23941 Catamaran Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23941 Catamaran Way pet-friendly?
No, 23941 Catamaran Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 23941 Catamaran Way offer parking?
No, 23941 Catamaran Way does not offer parking.
Does 23941 Catamaran Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23941 Catamaran Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23941 Catamaran Way have a pool?
Yes, 23941 Catamaran Way has a pool.
Does 23941 Catamaran Way have accessible units?
No, 23941 Catamaran Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23941 Catamaran Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 23941 Catamaran Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego