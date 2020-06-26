23861 Wavespray Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool hot tub

Virtually NO ELECTRIC BILL COVERED BY SOLAR PANELS!!!!This beautiful home sits on an oversize lot on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Laguna Niguel and enjoys a unique easement that gives it direct access to the top of Crown Valley Park. The spacious floorplan is enhanced by a downstairs bedroom and full bathroom and gourmet kitchen which features an oversize island, a 40 in. Thermador gas range and a built-in 40 in. professional Kitchen-Aid refrigerator. Cathedral ceilings and lots of large windows throughout provide for lots of natural light and help this entertainer's delight blend seamlessly with the private backyard oasis which boasts a sitting area, large grassy space and a swimming pool and spa. Many upgrades include solid Brazilian Cherry cabinets and flooring, built-in BOSE speaker system, 225 gallon saltwater aquarium, solar generating system and an electronic air purifier. Private access to the newly renovated Crown Valley Park from the backyard means you are minutes from the brand new 30,000 sf community center, YMCA, Olympic size community pool, soccer fields, playground, sprayground and concerts in the park. Close to shopping and dining at the Laguna Niguel Town Center, downtown Laguna Beach and the recently renovated 'Lantern District' in Dana Point; minutes from the world-renowned Monarch Beach and Ritz Carlton resorts and some of Southern California's finest beaches.