Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

23861 Wavespray Circle

23861 Wavespray Circle · No Longer Available
Location

23861 Wavespray Circle, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
hot tub
Virtually NO ELECTRIC BILL COVERED BY SOLAR PANELS!!!!This beautiful home sits on an oversize lot on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Laguna Niguel and enjoys a unique easement that gives it direct access to the top of Crown Valley Park. The spacious floorplan is enhanced by a downstairs bedroom and full bathroom and gourmet kitchen which features an oversize island, a 40 in. Thermador gas range and a built-in 40 in. professional Kitchen-Aid refrigerator. Cathedral ceilings and lots of large windows throughout provide for lots of natural light and help this entertainer's delight blend seamlessly with the private backyard oasis which boasts a sitting area, large grassy space and a swimming pool and spa. Many upgrades include solid Brazilian Cherry cabinets and flooring, built-in BOSE speaker system, 225 gallon saltwater aquarium, solar generating system and an electronic air purifier. Private access to the newly renovated Crown Valley Park from the backyard means you are minutes from the brand new 30,000 sf community center, YMCA, Olympic size community pool, soccer fields, playground, sprayground and concerts in the park. Close to shopping and dining at the Laguna Niguel Town Center, downtown Laguna Beach and the recently renovated 'Lantern District' in Dana Point; minutes from the world-renowned Monarch Beach and Ritz Carlton resorts and some of Southern California's finest beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23861 Wavespray Circle have any available units?
23861 Wavespray Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 23861 Wavespray Circle have?
Some of 23861 Wavespray Circle's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23861 Wavespray Circle currently offering any rent specials?
23861 Wavespray Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23861 Wavespray Circle pet-friendly?
No, 23861 Wavespray Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 23861 Wavespray Circle offer parking?
No, 23861 Wavespray Circle does not offer parking.
Does 23861 Wavespray Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23861 Wavespray Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23861 Wavespray Circle have a pool?
Yes, 23861 Wavespray Circle has a pool.
Does 23861 Wavespray Circle have accessible units?
No, 23861 Wavespray Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 23861 Wavespray Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23861 Wavespray Circle has units with dishwashers.
