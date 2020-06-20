All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 23302 Telfair Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
23302 Telfair Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:07 AM

23302 Telfair Drive

23302 Telfair Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23302 Telfair Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Crown Valley Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath SINGLE STORY home is located in beautiful Laguna Niguel. This darling home is ideally located approximately 3 miles from beaches and a quick drive to both Laguna Beach and Dana Point. his home is very quiet, peaceful, and private with views to a lush greenbelt. l There is nearby access to wonderful walking trails as well as a park and community pool. There is no air conditioning in the house, but the cool coastal breezes keep this home nice and cool. A fireplace in the living room is ideal for the cool evenings. The living room and master bedroom feature ceiling fans and French doors throughout the home allow for good air circulation. The secluded backyard, surrounded by pine trees, is perfect for entertaining friends and family. The patio area has built-in BBQ and shade trellis. Famed Laguna Beach and Dana Point Harbor are both only a short drive away. Laguna Niguel is conveniently located between Los Angeles and San Diego and close to freeways, airports and shopping. Utilities are included for stays less than 6 months. CONTACT AGENT, HEIDI RYAN, AT 949.463.7935/heidiryanrealestate@gmail.com, for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23302 Telfair Drive have any available units?
23302 Telfair Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 23302 Telfair Drive have?
Some of 23302 Telfair Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23302 Telfair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23302 Telfair Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23302 Telfair Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23302 Telfair Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 23302 Telfair Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23302 Telfair Drive offers parking.
Does 23302 Telfair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23302 Telfair Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23302 Telfair Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23302 Telfair Drive has a pool.
Does 23302 Telfair Drive have accessible units?
No, 23302 Telfair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23302 Telfair Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23302 Telfair Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego