23302 Telfair Drive

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath SINGLE STORY home is located in beautiful Laguna Niguel. This darling home is ideally located approximately 3 miles from beaches and a quick drive to both Laguna Beach and Dana Point. his home is very quiet, peaceful, and private with views to a lush greenbelt. l There is nearby access to wonderful walking trails as well as a park and community pool. There is no air conditioning in the house, but the cool coastal breezes keep this home nice and cool. A fireplace in the living room is ideal for the cool evenings. The living room and master bedroom feature ceiling fans and French doors throughout the home allow for good air circulation. The secluded backyard, surrounded by pine trees, is perfect for entertaining friends and family. The patio area has built-in BBQ and shade trellis. Famed Laguna Beach and Dana Point Harbor are both only a short drive away. Laguna Niguel is conveniently located between Los Angeles and San Diego and close to freeways, airports and shopping. Utilities are included for stays less than 6 months. CONTACT AGENT, HEIDI RYAN, AT 949.463.7935/heidiryanrealestate@gmail.com, for more information.