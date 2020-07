Amenities

Welcome to this 4 bed 3 bath home with a 9,100 sq lot, in the well- desired community of Palisades in Laguna Niguel. This home features amazing curb appeal with the beautiful landscaping continuing into the large backyard with custom spa great for entertaining! Inside boasts 4 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with wood flooring throughout and a upgraded kitchen!