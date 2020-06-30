All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Location

21 Tobago, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
Located in Mariners Bluff on a quiet street , this beautifully updated 3-bedroom home has a fully enclosed lot with gated courtyard, multiple entertainer patios, all new laminate flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen with dining area that opens to a light a bright family room. Vaulted ceilings, warm tones, sun light and a cozy fireplace greet you as you enter the living room/ dining room in the main living area of the house. Downstairs bed and ¾ bath, 2 beds upstairs including the master with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and sliding glass door to your private balcony. The master bath has been remodeled with granite counters, travertine flooring and a roman soaking tub. Walking distance to George White Elementary School, the salt creek trail, shopping and 4 short miles to 5 Star Resorts and premier Southern California beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Tobago have any available units?
21 Tobago doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Tobago have?
Some of 21 Tobago's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Tobago currently offering any rent specials?
21 Tobago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Tobago pet-friendly?
No, 21 Tobago is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 21 Tobago offer parking?
No, 21 Tobago does not offer parking.
Does 21 Tobago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Tobago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Tobago have a pool?
No, 21 Tobago does not have a pool.
Does 21 Tobago have accessible units?
Yes, 21 Tobago has accessible units.
Does 21 Tobago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Tobago has units with dishwashers.

