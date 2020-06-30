Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible courtyard

Located in Mariners Bluff on a quiet street , this beautifully updated 3-bedroom home has a fully enclosed lot with gated courtyard, multiple entertainer patios, all new laminate flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen with dining area that opens to a light a bright family room. Vaulted ceilings, warm tones, sun light and a cozy fireplace greet you as you enter the living room/ dining room in the main living area of the house. Downstairs bed and ¾ bath, 2 beds upstairs including the master with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and sliding glass door to your private balcony. The master bath has been remodeled with granite counters, travertine flooring and a roman soaking tub. Walking distance to George White Elementary School, the salt creek trail, shopping and 4 short miles to 5 Star Resorts and premier Southern California beaches.