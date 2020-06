Amenities

A jewel of style and flair located in the community of Beacon Hill! Enjoy a beach-close location in this stylish and comfortable home. The fabulous updated community of Beacon Hills Vistas enjoys a large resort pool, tennis court, and multiple parks. A beach trail nearby is great for a bike ride to the beach. The kitchen has been completely remodeled. The living room has a nice plasma TV and large relaxing sofa. The Master has a comfortable King-sized bed and the second bedroom is great with a double-sized bunk bed. The backyard is gorgeous and has a section for alfresco dining and another section for relaxing in the sun!