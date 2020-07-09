15 Niguel Pointe Drive

Amenities

Stunning Niguel Pointe 3 bedroom end unit town home with desirable VIEW location. This largest model has been expanded with an added

tech LOFT! Upgraded throughout with designer colored fresh paint, plantation shutters, crown molding, recessed lighting, ceilings fans and

AC! This home has an abundance of natural light, vaulted ceilings, a skylight, and a fireplace in the living/family room. Check out the stunning VIEWS from the living room, kitchen, dining room and master suite! Enjoy the ocean breezes and cascading palm trees from your own private backyard with amazing views. Over sized two car garage with custom cabinets and finished flooring. Sought after location a close distance to Chapparosa Sports Park & hiking and biking trails. Easy access to the community pool/spa and lit tennis courts. Excellent location just minutes to the Dana Point Harbor, popular beaches, shopping, restaurants, dog park and top rated schools. **Pet friendly!! Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included!!