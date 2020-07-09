All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:45 AM

15 Niguel Pointe Drive

15 Niguel Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15 Niguel Pointe Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning Niguel Pointe 3 bedroom end unit town home with desirable VIEW location. This largest model has been expanded with an added
tech LOFT! Upgraded throughout with designer colored fresh paint, plantation shutters, crown molding, recessed lighting, ceilings fans and
AC! This home has an abundance of natural light, vaulted ceilings, a skylight, and a fireplace in the living/family room. Check out the stunning VIEWS from the living room, kitchen, dining room and master suite! Enjoy the ocean breezes and cascading palm trees from your own private backyard with amazing views. Over sized two car garage with custom cabinets and finished flooring. Sought after location a close distance to Chapparosa Sports Park & hiking and biking trails. Easy access to the community pool/spa and lit tennis courts. Excellent location just minutes to the Dana Point Harbor, popular beaches, shopping, restaurants, dog park and top rated schools. **Pet friendly!! Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Niguel Pointe Drive have any available units?
15 Niguel Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Niguel Pointe Drive have?
Some of 15 Niguel Pointe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Niguel Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15 Niguel Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Niguel Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Niguel Pointe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15 Niguel Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15 Niguel Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 15 Niguel Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Niguel Pointe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Niguel Pointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15 Niguel Pointe Drive has a pool.
Does 15 Niguel Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 15 Niguel Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Niguel Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Niguel Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.

