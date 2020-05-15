All apartments in Laguna Niguel
12 Westgate

Location

12 Westgate, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Work, live and play in this large and upgraded executive home in the exclusive gated community of Westgate in the upscale Bear Brand area of Laguna Niguel. With a large downstairs office that’s away from the main living areas the home is the perfect place to work hard during the day and offers a pool and jacuzzi in the private back yard to relax at the end of the day. A 3 car garage, 5 Bedrooms and 3,167 sq. ft. of living space with vaulted ceilings make this grand home comfortable and luxurious. The kitchen has ample counter space & is ready for the gourmet chef in you, also has an eating bar and opens to the family room with windows up to the ceiling allowing for tons of natural light and have privacy screens. There is an adjacent living room and formal dining, plus a side breakfast nook in the kitchen. Also located on the main floor is an en-suite bedroom with an upgraded bathroom, plus there is a separate powder room for guests. Upstairs the master suite has cathedral ceilings, a double fireplace leading to the spacious bathroom, an upgraded shower & bathtub, double vanity & a large walk in closet. Three additional large bedrooms plus a 4th big bathroom with a double vanity make up the 2nd floor. Features include inside laundry with a sink, a built in BBQ in the backyard & Aqualink pool equipment. Located close to several shopping centers like Trader Joes, the Dana Point Harbor, several gyms including Lifetime Fitness, Beaches, the Ritz Carlton Resort and luxury hotels.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Westgate have any available units?
12 Westgate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Westgate have?
Some of 12 Westgate's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Westgate currently offering any rent specials?
12 Westgate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Westgate pet-friendly?
No, 12 Westgate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 12 Westgate offer parking?
Yes, 12 Westgate offers parking.
Does 12 Westgate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Westgate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Westgate have a pool?
Yes, 12 Westgate has a pool.
Does 12 Westgate have accessible units?
No, 12 Westgate does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Westgate have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Westgate does not have units with dishwashers.

