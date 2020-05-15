12 Westgate

Amenities

Work, live and play in this large and upgraded executive home in the exclusive gated community of Westgate in the upscale Bear Brand area of Laguna Niguel. With a large downstairs office that’s away from the main living areas the home is the perfect place to work hard during the day and offers a pool and jacuzzi in the private back yard to relax at the end of the day. A 3 car garage, 5 Bedrooms and 3,167 sq. ft. of living space with vaulted ceilings make this grand home comfortable and luxurious. The kitchen has ample counter space & is ready for the gourmet chef in you, also has an eating bar and opens to the family room with windows up to the ceiling allowing for tons of natural light and have privacy screens. There is an adjacent living room and formal dining, plus a side breakfast nook in the kitchen. Also located on the main floor is an en-suite bedroom with an upgraded bathroom, plus there is a separate powder room for guests. Upstairs the master suite has cathedral ceilings, a double fireplace leading to the spacious bathroom, an upgraded shower & bathtub, double vanity & a large walk in closet. Three additional large bedrooms plus a 4th big bathroom with a double vanity make up the 2nd floor. Features include inside laundry with a sink, a built in BBQ in the backyard & Aqualink pool equipment. Located close to several shopping centers like Trader Joes, the Dana Point Harbor, several gyms including Lifetime Fitness, Beaches, the Ritz Carlton Resort and luxury hotels.