Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Two story townhome nicely situated on a cul-de-sac street within Niguel Pointe community. This home is light and bright throughout. It features 3 bedrooms - with 1 bedroom downstairs, 3 full baths, tile flooring throughout the downstairs, a living room with a fireplace, granite counters in the kitchen, an enclosed patio, a 2 car garage with direct access and a driveway. Great location - close to shopping, schools, parks, and so much more! Washer and dryer included.