Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:05 AM

10 Suffolk Downs

Location

10 Suffolk Downs, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Exceptional opportunity in desirable Beacon hill community! Two levels 2 bed 2.5 bath townhouse with beautiful OCEAN AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS. Only one common wall with the neighbor. No one below or above you! This lovely home has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and over 1259 square feet of living space. Large balcony off the master bedroom and the private rear patio offer views of the surrounding hills and ocean. All appliances included, washer/dryer, range, refrigerator, and new central air!Direct access 2 car garage and plenty of storage. Beacon Hill HOA amenities include olympic size pool and spa, and multiple tennis courts within a short walk from the unit. Beacon Hill is served by excellent public schools and is also located close to some of the areas best private schools. This home is close to the ocean as well as excellent restaurants and shopping. Enjoy Cool breezes, parks and lots of walking trails. Minutes to Dana point harbor and laguna beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Suffolk Downs have any available units?
10 Suffolk Downs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Suffolk Downs have?
Some of 10 Suffolk Downs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Suffolk Downs currently offering any rent specials?
10 Suffolk Downs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Suffolk Downs pet-friendly?
No, 10 Suffolk Downs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 10 Suffolk Downs offer parking?
Yes, 10 Suffolk Downs offers parking.
Does 10 Suffolk Downs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Suffolk Downs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Suffolk Downs have a pool?
Yes, 10 Suffolk Downs has a pool.
Does 10 Suffolk Downs have accessible units?
No, 10 Suffolk Downs does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Suffolk Downs have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Suffolk Downs does not have units with dishwashers.

