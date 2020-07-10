10 Suffolk Downs

Amenities

Exceptional opportunity in desirable Beacon hill community! Two levels 2 bed 2.5 bath townhouse with beautiful OCEAN AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS. Only one common wall with the neighbor. No one below or above you! This lovely home has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and over 1259 square feet of living space. Large balcony off the master bedroom and the private rear patio offer views of the surrounding hills and ocean. All appliances included, washer/dryer, range, refrigerator, and new central air!Direct access 2 car garage and plenty of storage. Beacon Hill HOA amenities include olympic size pool and spa, and multiple tennis courts within a short walk from the unit. Beacon Hill is served by excellent public schools and is also located close to some of the areas best private schools. This home is close to the ocean as well as excellent restaurants and shopping. Enjoy Cool breezes, parks and lots of walking trails. Minutes to Dana point harbor and laguna beach.