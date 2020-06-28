All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

1 DION

1 Dion · No Longer Available
Location

1 Dion, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Marina Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Single level detached 2 Bedroom PLUS OFFICE detached home in Marina Hills! Immaculate home in prestigious Marina Hills Terracina neighborhood. End of Cul-de-sac location close to Salt Creek trail. All bedrooms on one level- no stairs! Third bedroom is being used as an office with open wall and no closet. New paint and carpet throughout! Newer efficient air conditioning for extra comfort. Large, bright, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel sink. Separate dining area off of living room with patio door leading to backyard. Master suite is in the rear of the home with a recently remodeled bathroom. This floorplan feels bigger than it is with the vaulted ceilings and bright open layout. This house has an OVERSIZED YARD nicely landscaped and private with green grass and mature trees for shade and privacy. Corner lot with no home on one side. Includes patio furniture. Large driveway and garage parking for two cars. Full access to Marina Hills Clubhouse with tennis courts, heated pool and spa and clubhouse. This location is ideal for a 5 minute drive to the best beaches, close to shopping, restaurants, trails and parks. Gardener included. No pets or smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 DION have any available units?
1 DION doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 DION have?
Some of 1 DION's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 DION currently offering any rent specials?
1 DION is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 DION pet-friendly?
No, 1 DION is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 1 DION offer parking?
Yes, 1 DION offers parking.
Does 1 DION have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 DION does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 DION have a pool?
Yes, 1 DION has a pool.
Does 1 DION have accessible units?
No, 1 DION does not have accessible units.
Does 1 DION have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 DION has units with dishwashers.
