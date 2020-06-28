Amenities

Single level detached 2 Bedroom PLUS OFFICE detached home in Marina Hills! Immaculate home in prestigious Marina Hills Terracina neighborhood. End of Cul-de-sac location close to Salt Creek trail. All bedrooms on one level- no stairs! Third bedroom is being used as an office with open wall and no closet. New paint and carpet throughout! Newer efficient air conditioning for extra comfort. Large, bright, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel sink. Separate dining area off of living room with patio door leading to backyard. Master suite is in the rear of the home with a recently remodeled bathroom. This floorplan feels bigger than it is with the vaulted ceilings and bright open layout. This house has an OVERSIZED YARD nicely landscaped and private with green grass and mature trees for shade and privacy. Corner lot with no home on one side. Includes patio furniture. Large driveway and garage parking for two cars. Full access to Marina Hills Clubhouse with tennis courts, heated pool and spa and clubhouse. This location is ideal for a 5 minute drive to the best beaches, close to shopping, restaurants, trails and parks. Gardener included. No pets or smoking.