Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
24301 Rhona Drive
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:34 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
24301 Rhona Drive
24301 Rhona Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
24301 Rhona Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful 4 bedrooms,2.5 baths SFR. Wood flooring in family room,formal dining room,breakfast area in kitchen.Close to HOA pool,park,shopping,Restaurants,school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24301 Rhona Drive have any available units?
24301 Rhona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laguna Niguel, CA
.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Laguna Niguel Rent Report
.
What amenities does 24301 Rhona Drive have?
Some of 24301 Rhona Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 24301 Rhona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24301 Rhona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24301 Rhona Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24301 Rhona Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel
.
Does 24301 Rhona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24301 Rhona Drive offers parking.
Does 24301 Rhona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24301 Rhona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24301 Rhona Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24301 Rhona Drive has a pool.
Does 24301 Rhona Drive have accessible units?
No, 24301 Rhona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24301 Rhona Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24301 Rhona Drive has units with dishwashers.
