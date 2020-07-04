25661 Indian Hill Lane

Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath, second floor condo. The living room has a gas fireplace and sliding glass doors that lead out onto the patio/deck that overlooks the community pool. The dining room is separated by a half wall. The kitchen has granite counter tops and includes all appliances: fridge, range, microwave, and dishwasher. Good size master bedroom with attached bath with granite counter and large walk-in closet. Laundry room is on the deck and includes the washer and dryer. The complex has a pool, spa, gym, community bike rack, pool table, and clubhouse. One assigned carport and one permitted, unassigned parking space come with the unit. Rent includes water and trash.