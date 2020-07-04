All apartments in Laguna Hills
Location

25661 Indian Hill Lane, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bike storage
hot tub
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath, second floor condo. The living room has a gas fireplace and sliding glass doors that lead out onto the patio/deck that overlooks the community pool. The dining room is separated by a half wall. The kitchen has granite counter tops and includes all appliances: fridge, range, microwave, and dishwasher. Good size master bedroom with attached bath with granite counter and large walk-in closet. Laundry room is on the deck and includes the washer and dryer. The complex has a pool, spa, gym, community bike rack, pool table, and clubhouse. One assigned carport and one permitted, unassigned parking space come with the unit. Rent includes water and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25661 Indian Hill Lane have any available units?
25661 Indian Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 25661 Indian Hill Lane have?
Some of 25661 Indian Hill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25661 Indian Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25661 Indian Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25661 Indian Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25661 Indian Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25661 Indian Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25661 Indian Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 25661 Indian Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25661 Indian Hill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25661 Indian Hill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 25661 Indian Hill Lane has a pool.
Does 25661 Indian Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 25661 Indian Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25661 Indian Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25661 Indian Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 25661 Indian Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 25661 Indian Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

