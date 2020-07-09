25341 Barents

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great updated large floor plan home, First floor has an amazing large living room connected to a large dinning room, an updated Kitchen cabinets and counter top, a beautiful ans spacious family room with a fire place and an elegant wet bar, updated half bathroom, laundry room inside for electrical or gas dryer, 3 car direct access attached garage, Second floor offers four spacious bedrooms floor, Master bedroom offers a private fire place, large walk-in closet, sliding door to balcony, large updated bathroom,and a closet and storage cabinets, Dual pane windows for Energy efficiency and noise reducer, house is freshly painted in-side and out, New carpets installed, 1st floor has hardwood floors and tile. A/C unit and furnace just got serviced fully charge with Freon, nice manicured front and back yard owner has a gardener every week to keep it green



(RLNE5149639)