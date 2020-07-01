All apartments in Laguna Hills
24392 Kingston Court
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:57 AM

24392 Kingston Court

24392 Kingston Ct · No Longer Available
Location

24392 Kingston Ct, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Please text listing agent directly. Jennine Daniels Lic #02033033 at 949 636-1152 cell
All applications over the age of 18 yrs must provide: Tenant CAR application/s, current credit report including scores and history. 2 months’ current bank statements and 2 months current pay stubs or W2 if self employed. Tenants also to provide copies of driver license/s and insurance with application.
At this time, we are happy to video record a walk-through of the property or have a Face-Time tour and conversation! Thank you for your patience!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24392 Kingston Court have any available units?
24392 Kingston Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
Is 24392 Kingston Court currently offering any rent specials?
24392 Kingston Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24392 Kingston Court pet-friendly?
No, 24392 Kingston Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 24392 Kingston Court offer parking?
No, 24392 Kingston Court does not offer parking.
Does 24392 Kingston Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24392 Kingston Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24392 Kingston Court have a pool?
No, 24392 Kingston Court does not have a pool.
Does 24392 Kingston Court have accessible units?
No, 24392 Kingston Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24392 Kingston Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24392 Kingston Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 24392 Kingston Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 24392 Kingston Court does not have units with air conditioning.

