24361 Conejo

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wow, An amazing remodeled ground level beauty. The best of the best. Giant private patio yard. Gorgeous view and patio. Huge walk in closet in master. Open kitchen. Contemporary styling. Sliding door to patio off of the 2nd bedroom. This unit is as good as it gets. Excellent location with easy entrance to the 73 and 5 freeways. Water included in rent. 1 car garage and extra parking spot. You won't find better so run don't walk. Includes stainless refrigerator and washer/dryer. On a Cul de Sac with nice view.