Irvine, CA
145 Rotunda
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:09 AM

145 Rotunda

145 Rotunda · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

145 Rotunda, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
new construction
Nicely upgraded single family home nested in the brand new Eastwood Village Community. This beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths plus a tech center on the second floor. The unique residence comes with beautiful hardwood flooring on first floor, all wet area are tiles, brand new carpet in all bedrooms and stairs, large center island with seatings, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop with full backsplash, LED recessed lighting everywhere, upgraded bath and shower enclosure and countertops in all baths including tub deck, premium plantation shutters, lovely custom draperies, energy efficiency tankless water heater, and much more. Enjoy resort-style recreation and amenity-filled parks. Two new parks within walking distance of home. Lap & wading pool, spa, half basketball court, tot lot, barbecues, and more. Shopping and dinning are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum, and Tustin Marketplace. Attending award winning Irvine Unified School District. SPECIAL NOTES: THIS HOUSE MASTER BEDROOM IS LOCKED AND ONLY TWO SECONDARY BEDROOMS ARE TO LEASE. PRICE INCLUDE ALL UTILITIES AND WIFI.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Rotunda have any available units?
145 Rotunda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 145 Rotunda have?
Some of 145 Rotunda's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Rotunda currently offering any rent specials?
145 Rotunda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Rotunda pet-friendly?
No, 145 Rotunda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 145 Rotunda offer parking?
Yes, 145 Rotunda offers parking.
Does 145 Rotunda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Rotunda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Rotunda have a pool?
Yes, 145 Rotunda has a pool.
Does 145 Rotunda have accessible units?
Yes, 145 Rotunda has accessible units.
Does 145 Rotunda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Rotunda has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Rotunda have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Rotunda does not have units with air conditioning.
