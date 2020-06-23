143 Excursion

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room tennis court

Newer 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Town home in Desirable Portola Springs Irvine! - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Town home in Desirable Portola Springs Irvine! Never occupied! Plush carpet throughout. Upgraded kitchen with all appliances, tiled flooring for easy maintenance; which opens to dining and living room. Half bath downstairs for your guests. Loft area great for play room or media room. Cool mountain breezes from 2 bedrooms, walk in closet in Master suite. Enclosed courtyard. New Washer and Dryer Attached 2 car garage, Community amenities include pool, spa, tennis courts, BBQ and clubhouse. Close to shopping center, 241 Toll Roads with easy access to 5 freeway. Irvine spectrum is 10 minutes away! No pets allowed;



Apply online at : www.hcmpm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4214624)