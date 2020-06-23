143 Excursion

Amenities
Newer 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Town home in Desirable Portola Springs Irvine! - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Town home in Desirable Portola Springs Irvine! Never occupied! Plush carpet throughout. Upgraded kitchen with all appliances, tiled flooring for easy maintenance; which opens to dining and living room. Half bath downstairs for your guests. Loft area great for play room or media room. Cool mountain breezes from 2 bedrooms, walk in closet in Master suite. Enclosed courtyard. New Washer and Dryer Attached 2 car garage, Community amenities include pool, spa, tennis courts, BBQ and clubhouse. Close to shopping center, 241 Toll Roads with easy access to 5 freeway. Irvine spectrum is 10 minutes away! No pets allowed;
Apply online at : www.hcmpm.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4214624)