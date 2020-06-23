All apartments in Irvine
143 Excursion

143 Excursion · No Longer Available
Location

143 Excursion, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Newer 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Town home in Desirable Portola Springs Irvine! - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Town home in Desirable Portola Springs Irvine! Never occupied! Plush carpet throughout. Upgraded kitchen with all appliances, tiled flooring for easy maintenance; which opens to dining and living room. Half bath downstairs for your guests. Loft area great for play room or media room. Cool mountain breezes from 2 bedrooms, walk in closet in Master suite. Enclosed courtyard. New Washer and Dryer Attached 2 car garage, Community amenities include pool, spa, tennis courts, BBQ and clubhouse. Close to shopping center, 241 Toll Roads with easy access to 5 freeway. Irvine spectrum is 10 minutes away! No pets allowed;

Apply online at : www.hcmpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4214624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Excursion have any available units?
143 Excursion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 143 Excursion have?
Some of 143 Excursion's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Excursion currently offering any rent specials?
143 Excursion isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Excursion pet-friendly?
No, 143 Excursion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 143 Excursion offer parking?
Yes, 143 Excursion does offer parking.
Does 143 Excursion have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 Excursion offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Excursion have a pool?
Yes, 143 Excursion has a pool.
Does 143 Excursion have accessible units?
No, 143 Excursion does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Excursion have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 Excursion does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Excursion have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 143 Excursion has units with air conditioning.
