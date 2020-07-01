120 White Flower

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful home located in the exclusive gated community of Chantory in Turtle Ridge. This is plan 4 model of chantory with big & private yard which basks up to walking trails. The home is 3 bedrooms plus a main floor den that can be converted into a fourth bedroom and 2.5 baths. As you enter the home you are greeted with a formal living room that flows seamlessly into the dining area that contains an abundance of natural light, views of the green belt and French doors that lead to the spacious backyard. The extensively upgraded interior includes hardwood floors, crown moldings, base boards, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and new ceiling fans. The kitchen includes updated counter tops, stainless steel appliances and customized upgraded cabinets. The master bedroom suite contains a walk-in-closet, a master bath with dual vanities, tub and walk-in shower. Resort like amenities include a clubhouse, pool area with cabanas, spa, kiddie pool, outdoor fireplaces, BBQs and hiking trails. The home is situated within the highly rated Irvine school district and located close to parks, the beach, premier shopping and restaurants.