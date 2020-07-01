All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

120 White Flower

120 White Flower · (888) 236-1943
Location

120 White Flower, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1570 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home located in the exclusive gated community of Chantory in Turtle Ridge. This is plan 4 model of chantory with big & private yard which basks up to walking trails. The home is 3 bedrooms plus a main floor den that can be converted into a fourth bedroom and 2.5 baths. As you enter the home you are greeted with a formal living room that flows seamlessly into the dining area that contains an abundance of natural light, views of the green belt and French doors that lead to the spacious backyard. The extensively upgraded interior includes hardwood floors, crown moldings, base boards, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and new ceiling fans. The kitchen includes updated counter tops, stainless steel appliances and customized upgraded cabinets. The master bedroom suite contains a walk-in-closet, a master bath with dual vanities, tub and walk-in shower. Resort like amenities include a clubhouse, pool area with cabanas, spa, kiddie pool, outdoor fireplaces, BBQs and hiking trails. The home is situated within the highly rated Irvine school district and located close to parks, the beach, premier shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 White Flower have any available units?
120 White Flower has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 White Flower have?
Some of 120 White Flower's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 White Flower currently offering any rent specials?
120 White Flower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 White Flower pet-friendly?
No, 120 White Flower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 120 White Flower offer parking?
Yes, 120 White Flower offers parking.
Does 120 White Flower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 White Flower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 White Flower have a pool?
Yes, 120 White Flower has a pool.
Does 120 White Flower have accessible units?
No, 120 White Flower does not have accessible units.
Does 120 White Flower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 White Flower has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 White Flower have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 White Flower does not have units with air conditioning.
