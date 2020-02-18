All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

9162 Wilhelm Circle

9162 Willhelm Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9162 Willhelm Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Huntington Beach SFH close to 405 and much more - Property Id: 201461

Recently updated single-story Single Family Home
4 bedrooms (master bedroom has walk-in closet)
2 baths
1720 sq foot
corner lot
2-car garage, park 2 more cars in driveway and available street parking
2-3 miles to the beach and golf course
quiet established, family-oriented neighborhood
close to restaurants, shops, parks, churches, banks, schools, pets services, fitness centers, Home Depot, and the Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center.
Gardener service included 2 times a month.

Home is also available for insurance claim clients for shorter than 1 yr stay as well as month-to-month
Quiet established residential neighborhood close to beach and shops. Large corner lot with plenty of parking.
Call/text to verify current availability before applying recommended.
http://www.lovelymelody.net/vacation-rentals.html
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201461
Property Id 201461

(RLNE5453954)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9162 Wilhelm Circle have any available units?
9162 Wilhelm Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9162 Wilhelm Circle have?
Some of 9162 Wilhelm Circle's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9162 Wilhelm Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9162 Wilhelm Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9162 Wilhelm Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9162 Wilhelm Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9162 Wilhelm Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9162 Wilhelm Circle offers parking.
Does 9162 Wilhelm Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9162 Wilhelm Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9162 Wilhelm Circle have a pool?
No, 9162 Wilhelm Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9162 Wilhelm Circle have accessible units?
No, 9162 Wilhelm Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9162 Wilhelm Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9162 Wilhelm Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 9162 Wilhelm Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9162 Wilhelm Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
