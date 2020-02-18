9162 Wilhelm Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Huntington Beach SFH close to 405 and much more - Property Id: 201461



Recently updated single-story Single Family Home

4 bedrooms (master bedroom has walk-in closet)

2 baths

1720 sq foot

corner lot

2-car garage, park 2 more cars in driveway and available street parking

2-3 miles to the beach and golf course

quiet established, family-oriented neighborhood

close to restaurants, shops, parks, churches, banks, schools, pets services, fitness centers, Home Depot, and the Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center.

Gardener service included 2 times a month.



Home is also available for insurance claim clients for shorter than 1 yr stay as well as month-to-month

