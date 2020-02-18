9162 Wilhelm Circle

Amenities
Huntington Beach SFH close to 405 and much more - Property Id: 201461
Recently updated single-story Single Family Home
4 bedrooms (master bedroom has walk-in closet)
2 baths
1720 sq foot
corner lot
2-car garage, park 2 more cars in driveway and available street parking
2-3 miles to the beach and golf course
quiet established, family-oriented neighborhood
close to restaurants, shops, parks, churches, banks, schools, pets services, fitness centers, Home Depot, and the Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center.
Gardener service included 2 times a month.
Home is also available for insurance claim clients for shorter than 1 yr stay as well as month-to-month
Quiet established residential neighborhood close to beach and shops. Large corner lot with plenty of parking.
Call/text to verify current availability before applying recommended.
http://www.lovelymelody.net/vacation-rentals.html
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201461
Property Id 201461
(RLNE5453954)