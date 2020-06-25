Rent Calculator
7330 Corsican
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:14 AM

7330 Corsican
7330 Corsican Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7330 Corsican Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Goldenwest
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Single level three bedroom, two bath apartment
Enclosed patio area. Garage and coin laundry
On site. New kitchen counter tops! New paint and carpet 6 months ago.
Sorry No Pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7330 Corsican have any available units?
7330 Corsican doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 7330 Corsican have?
Some of 7330 Corsican's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7330 Corsican currently offering any rent specials?
7330 Corsican is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7330 Corsican pet-friendly?
No, 7330 Corsican is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 7330 Corsican offer parking?
Yes, 7330 Corsican offers parking.
Does 7330 Corsican have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7330 Corsican does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7330 Corsican have a pool?
No, 7330 Corsican does not have a pool.
Does 7330 Corsican have accessible units?
No, 7330 Corsican does not have accessible units.
Does 7330 Corsican have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7330 Corsican has units with dishwashers.
Does 7330 Corsican have units with air conditioning?
No, 7330 Corsican does not have units with air conditioning.
