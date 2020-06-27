All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
5801 Middlecoff Drive
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

5801 Middlecoff Drive

5801 Middlecoff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5801 Middlecoff Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HUNTINGTON BEACH HOME - Beautiful 3bd/2ba, Single story Huntington Beach home in great location. Hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen, large bedrooms, beautiful low maintenance grounds with gardener included. Great backyard and front patio for entertaining. Refrigerator included. Full size washer/dryer included in garage. Walk to Meadowlark Golf Course or fish at Carr Park and only a short drive or bike ride to the beach! Submit request for pets, per owner approval. 1 Year Lease Term. Available NOW! More interior pictures to come.

(RLNE5224897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 Middlecoff Drive have any available units?
5801 Middlecoff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5801 Middlecoff Drive have?
Some of 5801 Middlecoff Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 Middlecoff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5801 Middlecoff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 Middlecoff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5801 Middlecoff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5801 Middlecoff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5801 Middlecoff Drive offers parking.
Does 5801 Middlecoff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5801 Middlecoff Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 Middlecoff Drive have a pool?
No, 5801 Middlecoff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5801 Middlecoff Drive have accessible units?
No, 5801 Middlecoff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 Middlecoff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5801 Middlecoff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5801 Middlecoff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5801 Middlecoff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
