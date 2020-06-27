5801 Middlecoff Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HUNTINGTON BEACH HOME - Beautiful 3bd/2ba, Single story Huntington Beach home in great location. Hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen, large bedrooms, beautiful low maintenance grounds with gardener included. Great backyard and front patio for entertaining. Refrigerator included. Full size washer/dryer included in garage. Walk to Meadowlark Golf Course or fish at Carr Park and only a short drive or bike ride to the beach! Submit request for pets, per owner approval. 1 Year Lease Term. Available NOW! More interior pictures to come.



(RLNE5224897)