Last updated December 20 2019 at 12:55 PM

20301 Bluffside Circle #D215

20301 Bluffside Circle · (657) 301-4721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20301 Bluffside Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 20301 Bluffside Circle #D215 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Wonderful 1 Bedroom Condo in Huntington Beach! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iveNtsJdfS9

Take a look at this fun video tour!
https://youtu.be/Bf8CRjiNoIw

Wonderful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in the highly desirable Seabridge gated community just a short bike ride from the surf and sand at world famous Huntington Beach. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped grounds with gorgeous water features all around. Fantastic community amenities include sparkling resort style pools, Jacuzzi, club house, fitness center, and tennis courts.

Freshly renovated home offers plenty of space and great layout in a great location. New paint and carpet throughout the home. Large living room opens up to the private balcony with lovely views. Attached dining area with breakfast bar opens up into the well appointed kitchen with matching stainless steel appliances and offering plenty of storage and counter space.

Large bedroom with huge vanity and walk in closet with mirrored doors. Attached bathroom with Jack and Jill doors allows for easy bathroom access from the living area for guests. Laundry in unit with stack washer and dryer tucked away in the hallway closet. Located on the second floor with easy access to the elevators. Two reserved parking spaces in the underground garage.

Home is available for late November move in with a 12 month lease and $1900 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Submit pets for approval. $500 pet deposit for each approved pet. To schedule showing contact showings@rpmcoast.com. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE5388301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20301 Bluffside Circle #D215 have any available units?
20301 Bluffside Circle #D215 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20301 Bluffside Circle #D215 have?
Some of 20301 Bluffside Circle #D215's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20301 Bluffside Circle #D215 currently offering any rent specials?
20301 Bluffside Circle #D215 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20301 Bluffside Circle #D215 pet-friendly?
Yes, 20301 Bluffside Circle #D215 is pet friendly.
Does 20301 Bluffside Circle #D215 offer parking?
Yes, 20301 Bluffside Circle #D215 does offer parking.
Does 20301 Bluffside Circle #D215 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20301 Bluffside Circle #D215 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20301 Bluffside Circle #D215 have a pool?
Yes, 20301 Bluffside Circle #D215 has a pool.
Does 20301 Bluffside Circle #D215 have accessible units?
No, 20301 Bluffside Circle #D215 does not have accessible units.
Does 20301 Bluffside Circle #D215 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20301 Bluffside Circle #D215 has units with dishwashers.
Does 20301 Bluffside Circle #D215 have units with air conditioning?
No, 20301 Bluffside Circle #D215 does not have units with air conditioning.
