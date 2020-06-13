20301 Bluffside Circle #D215

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Wonderful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in the highly desirable Seabridge gated community just a short bike ride from the surf and sand at world famous Huntington Beach. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped grounds with gorgeous water features all around. Fantastic community amenities include sparkling resort style pools, Jacuzzi, club house, fitness center, and tennis courts.



Freshly renovated home offers plenty of space and great layout in a great location. New paint and carpet throughout the home. Large living room opens up to the private balcony with lovely views. Attached dining area with breakfast bar opens up into the well appointed kitchen with matching stainless steel appliances and offering plenty of storage and counter space.



Large bedroom with huge vanity and walk in closet with mirrored doors. Attached bathroom with Jack and Jill doors allows for easy bathroom access from the living area for guests. Laundry in unit with stack washer and dryer tucked away in the hallway closet. Located on the second floor with easy access to the elevators. Two reserved parking spaces in the underground garage.



Home is available for late November move in with a 12 month lease and $1900 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Submit pets for approval. $500 pet deposit for each approved pet. To schedule showing contact showings@rpmcoast.com. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



