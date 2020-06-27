18891 Mora Kai

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic all new gray/tan wood plank floors, new baseboards, new scraped ceilings, new bathroom vanity, new stone and tile shower, new faucets and new light fixtures. This place looks like a model on the inside. The kitchen opens to a nice dining area and a huge living room. The master bedroom is also massive (large enough for a full office in bedroom). A shared two car garage ( you get one side) with a very large private and lockable storage room.

This unit is formally known as 8177 Garfield Ave #D, Huntington Beach.

To see this home any time, Call Greg Hughes at 949-350-9555

Cobalt Real Estate, Inc.

Dre Lic 01241131