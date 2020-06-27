All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 18891 Mora Kai.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
18891 Mora Kai
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

18891 Mora Kai

18891 Mora Kai Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18891 Mora Kai Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic all new gray/tan wood plank floors, new baseboards, new scraped ceilings, new bathroom vanity, new stone and tile shower, new faucets and new light fixtures. This place looks like a model on the inside. The kitchen opens to a nice dining area and a huge living room. The master bedroom is also massive (large enough for a full office in bedroom). A shared two car garage ( you get one side) with a very large private and lockable storage room.
This unit is formally known as 8177 Garfield Ave #D, Huntington Beach.
To see this home any time, Call Greg Hughes at 949-350-9555
Cobalt Real Estate, Inc.
Dre Lic 01241131

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18891 Mora Kai have any available units?
18891 Mora Kai doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 18891 Mora Kai currently offering any rent specials?
18891 Mora Kai is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18891 Mora Kai pet-friendly?
No, 18891 Mora Kai is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 18891 Mora Kai offer parking?
Yes, 18891 Mora Kai offers parking.
Does 18891 Mora Kai have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18891 Mora Kai does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18891 Mora Kai have a pool?
No, 18891 Mora Kai does not have a pool.
Does 18891 Mora Kai have accessible units?
No, 18891 Mora Kai does not have accessible units.
Does 18891 Mora Kai have units with dishwashers?
No, 18891 Mora Kai does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18891 Mora Kai have units with air conditioning?
No, 18891 Mora Kai does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles