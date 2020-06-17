All apartments in Huntington Beach
17701 Still Harbor Lane

Location

17701 Still Harbor Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Perfect Dutch Haven Marina Dream Home with Open Floor Plan - Completely Remodeled in 2006 Featuring a Custom Kitchen with Granite Counters, Custom Cabinets, Center Island, Pantry, Upgraded Appliances (Dacor Gas Oven and Range) plus Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Spacious Great Room, Hardwood Floors throughout, Dual Pane Windows, Smooth Ceilings, Dutch Front Door, Murphy Bed in One Bedroom, Built-in Closet Organizers, Newer Pool & Spa (2001) with Pool Fencing, Includes Washer and Dryer, Professionally Landscaped, Pool Maintenance and Gardener, Available May 1st, You'll Enjoy Living Here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17701 Still Harbor Lane have any available units?
17701 Still Harbor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17701 Still Harbor Lane have?
Some of 17701 Still Harbor Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17701 Still Harbor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17701 Still Harbor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17701 Still Harbor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17701 Still Harbor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17701 Still Harbor Lane offer parking?
No, 17701 Still Harbor Lane does not offer parking.
Does 17701 Still Harbor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17701 Still Harbor Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17701 Still Harbor Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17701 Still Harbor Lane has a pool.
Does 17701 Still Harbor Lane have accessible units?
No, 17701 Still Harbor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17701 Still Harbor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17701 Still Harbor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17701 Still Harbor Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17701 Still Harbor Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
