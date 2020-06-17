17701 Still Harbor Lane

Amenities

Perfect Dutch Haven Marina Dream Home with Open Floor Plan - Completely Remodeled in 2006 Featuring a Custom Kitchen with Granite Counters, Custom Cabinets, Center Island, Pantry, Upgraded Appliances (Dacor Gas Oven and Range) plus Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Spacious Great Room, Hardwood Floors throughout, Dual Pane Windows, Smooth Ceilings, Dutch Front Door, Murphy Bed in One Bedroom, Built-in Closet Organizers, Newer Pool & Spa (2001) with Pool Fencing, Includes Washer and Dryer, Professionally Landscaped, Pool Maintenance and Gardener, Available May 1st, You'll Enjoy Living Here!