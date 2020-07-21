16755 S. Pacific Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Have you ever wanted to live at the beach? Here is your opportunity to be just steps from the sand and enjoy ocean views and ocean breezes, every day. This unit offers two nice sized bedrooms with large closets and 1 bathroom. The kitchen is open to the dining area and spacious living room with high beamed ceilings. There are two balconies, each with ocean views, and a single car garage with washer and dryer conveniently located inside. You can rent partially furnished or unfurnished. Come on over and enjoy the beach lifestyle!