All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 16755 S. Pacific Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16755 S. Pacific Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:36 PM

16755 S. Pacific Avenue

16755 South Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16755 South Pacific Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Sunset Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Have you ever wanted to live at the beach? Here is your opportunity to be just steps from the sand and enjoy ocean views and ocean breezes, every day. This unit offers two nice sized bedrooms with large closets and 1 bathroom. The kitchen is open to the dining area and spacious living room with high beamed ceilings. There are two balconies, each with ocean views, and a single car garage with washer and dryer conveniently located inside. You can rent partially furnished or unfurnished. Come on over and enjoy the beach lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16755 S. Pacific Avenue have any available units?
16755 S. Pacific Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16755 S. Pacific Avenue have?
Some of 16755 S. Pacific Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16755 S. Pacific Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16755 S. Pacific Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16755 S. Pacific Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16755 S. Pacific Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16755 S. Pacific Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16755 S. Pacific Avenue offers parking.
Does 16755 S. Pacific Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16755 S. Pacific Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16755 S. Pacific Avenue have a pool?
No, 16755 S. Pacific Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16755 S. Pacific Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16755 S. Pacific Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16755 S. Pacific Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16755 S. Pacific Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 16755 S. Pacific Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16755 S. Pacific Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Huntington Manor
19161 Delaware St
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHuntington Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown
Garfield

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles