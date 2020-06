Amenities

This is a ground level Huntington Gardens end unit with no-one above or below you. It feels like a detached home. Two Bedrooms & One Bath, plus a Garage with storage. Plenty of Upgrades with Porcelain tile throughout kitchen,living room,hall & bath; New carpeting in bedrooms, Upgraded tub/shower...and so much more! Close to beach,shopping,and freeway!