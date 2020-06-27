15641 Sunburst Lane

Amenities

Large Huntington Beach Home - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * 5 Large Bedrooms / 3 Bathrooms. This beautiful tri-level home is located in the highly desirable Goldenwest Park neighborhood. The tropical landscape leads into an inviting courtyard with your very own fountain. This home has many Spanish & Mediterranean influences in design, from designer tile on the outside stairs, to tasteful arches in the interior. It features two fireplaces, one in the main family room & the other in the downstairs bonus room. The house features energy efficient dual pane windows throughout. Enjoy the Surf City lifestyle at its finest.

Tenant Responsible for All Utilities



Rent : $3,300

Deposit : $3,350 OAC



Income Requirement - 2.5 - 3 times rent amount



Income Documents - Pay stubs and/or Tax Forms



Credit Requirement - 620 and above



12 Month Lease



Sorry, no pets at this property.



