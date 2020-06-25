All apartments in Hermosa Beach
1717 Palm Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

1717 Palm Drive

1717 Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1717 Palm Drive, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Single Family Hermosa Beach Ocean View - Property Id: 117138

Furnished
Wood floors
Samsung fridge & new oven
Lots windows...closet space
Large enclosed porch
No pets...no exceptions
No smoking
Quiet neighborhood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117138
Property Id 117138

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5588846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Palm Drive have any available units?
1717 Palm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 Palm Drive have?
Some of 1717 Palm Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Palm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Palm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Palm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 1717 Palm Drive offer parking?
No, 1717 Palm Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1717 Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Palm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Palm Drive have a pool?
No, 1717 Palm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Palm Drive have accessible units?
No, 1717 Palm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 Palm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
