1717 Palm Drive, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254 Hermosa Beach
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Single Family Hermosa Beach Ocean View - Property Id: 117138
Furnished Wood floors Samsung fridge & new oven Lots windows...closet space Large enclosed porch No pets...no exceptions No smoking Quiet neighborhood Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117138 Property Id 117138
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5588846)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1717 Palm Drive have any available units?
1717 Palm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.