Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:33 AM

160 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hermosa Beach, CA

Hermosa Beach
8 Units Available
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,323
748 sqft
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.

Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
77 15th Street
77 15th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
958 sqft
Great unit in wonderful section of Hermosa Beach. Too good inside to believe.

Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
434 33rd st
434 33rd Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1100 sqft
Beautiful Vintage Hermosa Beach Home - 434 33rdStreet Hermosa Beach $4,100month 2 beds / 2 baths with nice big front patio.

Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
715 4th Street
715 4th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1550 sqft
715 4th Street Available 07/15/20 2BR2.

Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
532 The Strand
532 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
1150 sqft
Sun and Surf await! Enjoy incredible views and sunsets from this 2 bedroom + 1.5 bath oceanfront unit with a large patio deck area.

Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
1600 Ardmore Avenue
1600 Ardmore Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1100 sqft
Welcome to the heart of beautiful Hermosa Beach, where you can walk to the beach/HB Pier, downtown shops and restaurants. You can run to the chip “running trail” AND skip to get your weekly groceries and daily workout.

Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
126 19th Street
126 19th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1000 sqft
Spacious two bedroom and two bath apartment with great ocean views just a very short walk to the beach! Updated kitchen and appliances, laundry in the unit with the washer and dryer, one car parking in a shared garage.
Results within 1 mile of Hermosa Beach
South Redondo Beach
39 Units Available
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.

South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
415 S. Prospect Ave.
415 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1037 sqft
SORRY, NO PETS. South Redondo Beach - The Carrousel II is the perfect beach seekers environment. It is a quiet beach living environment with lush landscaping, large units, balcony/patio, and covered parking.

Sand Section
1 Unit Available
1014 The Strand
1014 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1014 The Strand Available 06/15/20 Ocean Front 2 bed, 2 bath top floor unit - This two bedroom, 2 bathroom unit features laminate floors, new paint throughout, gas fireplace and ocean views from living room and both bedrooms.

South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
314 S. Prospect Ave.
314 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
2 Story Townhome (No one above you or Below you) - Property Id: 281120 Spacious 2 Story 2 bed 1 1/2 bath Townhome (No one above you or below you) Enjoy you large private patio. Wood laminate floors throughout. Quartz Counter tops.

Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
102 8th Street
102 8th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Beach Townhome with Roof Top Deck - Love that beach breeze on your face and awesome sunsets? This is the home for you. Fabulous beach living with an easy 1.

Sand Section
1 Unit Available
200 15th Street A
200 15th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
950 sqft
NEW ON THE MARKET!---Unfurnished- 200 15th Street, Unit B X Manhattan Avenue. Entrance is on Manhattan Avenue---AVAILABLE: June 1, 2019 Peek a Boo Ocean View....Immaculate Condition Interior and Exterior....

South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
103 N Broadway
103 North Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1473 sqft
A+ location near the Redondo Beach Pier, Library, Farmers Market at Veterans Park, Restaurants, and most importantly, the BEACH! This newly painted 5 unit Cape Cod complex, is beautifully maintained with new landscaping and fencing throughout the

South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
110 The Village
110 The Village Drive, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1434 sqft
Beautiful ocean view condo at Seascape II has been remodeled throughout with wood flooring, new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, travertine and granite.
Results within 5 miles of Hermosa Beach
Holly Glen - Del Aire
23 Units Available
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
South Redondo Beach
21 Units Available
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1029 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.
Delthome
10 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1120 sqft
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
South Redondo Beach
3 Units Available
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
A fantastic place to call home right on the beach. Outstanding amenities include spa, dry sauna, and game room. This private, gated community also features subterranean parking and easy access to public transportation.
Delthome
4 Units Available
Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
900 sqft
Located near I-110 and 405. Close to the beach and area businesses at Del Amo Mall. On-site amenities include a sun deck and spa, pool, and grill area. Private, gated entrances. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens.
Southwood Riviera
9 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
West Torrance
30 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Southwood Riviera
2 Units Available
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
938 sqft
Tranquil community with spacious apartments. Stunning pool and courtyard area, grill area, and laundry care center. All units include balcony or patio. Located near fine dining and shopping.

South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
531 Esplanade
531 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,999
1246 sqft
RARE, LARGE OCEANFRONT CONDO IN PRIME SOUTH REDONDO WITH BREATHTAKING PANORAMIC VIEWS FROM MALIBU TO PALOS VERDES! Just steps to the sand and surf, this northwest facing corner unit offers floor to ceiling windows to enjoy unobstructed views of the

June 2020 Hermosa Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hermosa Beach Rent Report. Hermosa Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hermosa Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hermosa Beach rents declined over the past month

Hermosa Beach rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hermosa Beach stand at $2,009 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,581 for a two-bedroom. Hermosa Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Hermosa Beach over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hermosa Beach

    As rents have fallen slightly in Hermosa Beach, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hermosa Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Hermosa Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $2,581 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Hermosa Beach.
    • While rents in Hermosa Beach fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hermosa Beach than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Hermosa Beach is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

