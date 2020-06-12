Apartment List
/
CA
/
hermosa beach
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 PM

160 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hermosa Beach, CA

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
27 16th Street
27 16th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
SUMMER RENTAL Furnished home 3 houses to beach and the World-famous Strand. This ocean view house is designed in Southwestern shades of turquoise, terra cotta, with colorful indigenous artwork and crafts from cultures around the world.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
905 2nd Street
905 2nd Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
905 2nd Street Available 07/17/20 BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 4BR3.5BA HOME W/ AMAZING, BRIGHT & OPEN LIVING SPACE, YARD & 2-CAR GARAGE CLOSE TO PCH, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & JUST 7 BLOCKS TO BEACH! - PROPERTY FEATURES 4BR / 3.5BA Approx.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
3502 The Strand
3502 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
This is a spacious beautiful home with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms close to San Diego State University and I8. Perfect for visiting scholars and travel professionals. Right at the corner of El Cajon Blvd.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
3318 THE STRAND
3318 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
2566 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3318 THE STRAND in Hermosa Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
950 Ardmore Avenue
950 Ardmore Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA
CHIC NEW CONSTRUCTION Furnished Contemporary Townhome has designer decor and astute functionality throughout. 4 bedrooms (one on the ground level) and 3 1/2 baths with A/C and Nest Thermostat.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
1728 The Strand
1728 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1100 sqft
This property is Oceanfront along The Strand. The Casa Grande offers two bedrooms as well as an office that may also be a third bedroom. There are two bathrooms as well as an outdoor hot/cold shower.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
16 The Strand
16 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
This charming four bedroom plus a VERY LARGE den, two bath home sits right on the world famous 'Strand' in beautiful Hermosa Beach.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
43 15th Court
43 15th Court, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,900
1762 sqft
Nice craftsman contemporary built in 2008 with pier and white water views 3 houses from The Strand, .2 miles from the Hermosa pier and 1.6 miles from MB pier.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
30 The Strand
30 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2-6 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE. Live like you are on vacation! This beautiful home is on a south facing lot with panoramic views from every level.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
3423 The Strand
3423 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
BEACHFRONT LUXURY - Make this summer a memorable one at this beautiful furnished home, available monthly during Summer 2020.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
2024 The Strand
2024 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
3015 sqft
This Contemporary Masterpiece is perfectly located on the Beachfront between the Manhattan and Hermosa Beach Piers in desirable North Hermosa- elegant, sophisticated and impressive.

1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
3303 Morningside Drive
3303 Morningside Drive, Hermosa Beach, CA
This home is ideally located on a prime Sand Section corner lot at the northern tip of Hermosa Beach just steps away from the beach, parks, jogging path, local grocery stores and restaurants.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
1205 7th Place
1205 7th Place, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1634 sqft
This 3 bedroom and 2 bath single family home is situated in the heart of a coveted Hermosa Beach neighborhood. First floor features an open floor plan with 2 separate living areas on either side of the kitchen.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
1602 The Strand
1602 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
Equal parts home and work of art, this landmark 3 story beach house is located on the world famous Strand in beautiful Hermosa Beach.

1 of 64

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
732 The Strand
732 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
3700 sqft
Deemed one of the nicest homes ever built on The Strand, this custom home by Dave Baldwin Construction and architect Michael Lee is available for the first time as an executive furnished or unfurnished lease.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
421 11th Street
421 11th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
Fully Furnished Hermosa Beach Sand section 4 bedroom home with Central AC! This open concept, front unit townhouse has vaulted ceilings on the top floor, stacked stone fireplace in the living room, large dining room, breakfast bar, powder room and a

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
20 20th Court
20 20th Court, Hermosa Beach, CA
This spectacular ocean view beach house rental is located one house from the strand on a quiet walk street in Hermosa Beach. Walk or bike to award winning restaurants and high end shops in Hermosa Beach or Manhattan Beach.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
640 Hermosa Avenue
640 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,495
1858 sqft
Executive lease one block to the Beach. Perfect location just across from walk street on Hermosa Ave. Great floor spacious floor plan with central air conditioning, new paint and carpets. Master suite has spa tub and walk in closet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
1830 The Strand
1830 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
Quite simply 1830 The Strand is the best finished most well executed brand new ocean view single family north hermosa strand home to ever hit the open market.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
624 4th Street
624 4th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
1535 sqft
Want to live at the beach! Completely detached, private townhome! Built in 1997, this three bedroom, two and a half bath home is a few blocks from the beach and has views of the city from it’s much sought after roof top deck.

1 of 37

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
736 Gould Avenue
736 Gould Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1802 sqft
Spectacular two story unit with attached private 2 car garage in the Beautiful “Sea View Villas.” 33 unit Modern Contemporary building is located at the top of Gould Avenue, boasting unobstructed views from Catalina to Malibu.

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
245 26th Street 1/2
245 26th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1500 sqft
Beautifully maintained unique home with three bedrooms and three baths each on own floor.
Results within 1 mile of Hermosa Beach

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
225 13th St
225 13th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
Available 07/15/20 Want to live at the beach? 4B/4B walkstreet home - Property Id: 292310 This beautiful 3 story home with 4 beds/4 baths is a 2 minute walk from the beach & surfing, MB pier, the Strand for walks/runs/biking, restaurants,

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
217 N. Irena Avenue #B
217 North Irena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,350
2102 sqft
3 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse in South Redondo Beach - This home is a spacious 3 bed 3 bath townhome with over 2,100 sq. ft. of indoor living space in South Redondo Beach that has been completely updated to reflect very high end taste.

June 2020 Hermosa Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hermosa Beach Rent Report. Hermosa Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hermosa Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Hermosa Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hermosa Beach Rent Report. Hermosa Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hermosa Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hermosa Beach rents declined over the past month

Hermosa Beach rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hermosa Beach stand at $2,009 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,581 for a two-bedroom. Hermosa Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Hermosa Beach over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hermosa Beach

    As rents have fallen slightly in Hermosa Beach, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hermosa Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Hermosa Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $2,581 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Hermosa Beach.
    • While rents in Hermosa Beach fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hermosa Beach than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Hermosa Beach is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHermosa Beach 3 BedroomsHermosa Beach Apartments under $1,800Hermosa Beach Apartments under $2,000
    Hermosa Beach Apartments with BalconyHermosa Beach Apartments with GarageHermosa Beach Apartments with GymHermosa Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHermosa Beach Apartments with ParkingHermosa Beach Apartments with Pool
    Hermosa Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerHermosa Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsHermosa Beach Furnished ApartmentsHermosa Beach Luxury PlacesHermosa Beach Pet Friendly PlacesHermosa Beach Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
    Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA
    Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-Los Angeles